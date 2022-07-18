Loungewear Market 2022-2030: Increase In Demand For Loungewear Since Women Seek More Comfortable Textile And Sustainable

Reports And Data

The Global Loungewear Market size was USD 5.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The increased popularity of loungewears is a result of consumers' desire for casual attire. The loungewear features stylish and functional designs. It is regarded as a cozy, relaxed outfit appropriate for at-home use. They are appropriate for all seasons since they come in a variety of material types, including silk, cotton, and wool. The producers are making new, stylish products and taking various steps to increase the product's quality. The loungewear market has seen a significant shift because of online shopping stores. Most manufacturing companies have online shops that inform consumers about current trends and information materials.

An increase in demand for loungewear for outdoor activities such as yoga, beach trips, gym, and other activities is driving revenue growth of the market. Also, the majority of people spent a lot of time at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was one of its unforeseen consequences. Many people started to turn inside and consider how they wanted to get rid of themselves as a result of lockdowns and widespread fear of disease spreading. This even extended to how they like to wear to feel as comfortable. Demand for loungewears has increased as a result of this.

Increased use of trending loungewear also motivates industry players to introduce innovative products to drive revenue growth of the market. Companies are beginning to manufacture their own styles of loungewear for ladies and men. Events are used to promote loungewear with the aid of celebrities and other public personalities. This is assisting the loungewear market trends in maintaining its growth rate.

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Loungewear Market Report:

• Triumph Intertrade AG,

• Authentic Brands Group LLC.,

• Nordstrom, Inc.,

• Hanesbrands Inc.,

• Jockey International, Inc.,

• Marks and Spencer plc,

• PVH Corp.,

• AEO Management Co.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Material Outlook

• Cotton

• Wool

• Silk

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

By End-Use Outlook

• Males

• Females

• Kids

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

