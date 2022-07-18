American Mutt Tools Announces Launch of Versatile 25ft Magnetic Tape Measure

This innovative magnetic tape measure allows users to easily take accurate measurements and is so tough it can survive a 10ft drop.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned tool and equipment manufacturer American Mutt Tools is pleased to announce the launch of their latest innovation, the 25ft Magnetic Tape Measure . Compact, lightweight and rugged, the product will officially go on sale July 31st on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and the company’s own website, where it can also be pre-ordered.“We’re tremendously proud of our American Mutt Tools 25ft Tape Measure,” says company founder and President Daniel Daubendiek. “It’s an extraordinarily rugged tool, being able to survive 10ft drops, and it has a 360-degree end hook that grabs onto any surface at any angle. There’s also a magnetic attachment that keeps the end of the tape snug against any metal surface.”The tape blade is a high contrast white and black, making it easier to read than its yellow counterparts. Measurements are marked on both sides of the blade with fractions, so it can be read at any angle. The specialty nylon coated blade protects against damage and the 1.25” wide blade gives the tape an impressive 11ft standout. The case is lined with heavy duty TPE which provides an excellent grip and outstanding drop protection; the case is even over-molded around the lock button, making it so sturdy that it won’t be damaged even if dropped from a height of 10ft. Finally, the tape measure includes a tether point integrated into the case to help secure it when working at heights.According to Daubendiek, there’s already a lot of interest in the new product, and many customers have preordered. “Priced at just $17.99, I think it’s a real bargain!” he concludes.For more information about the 25ft Magnetic Tape Measure, visit the AMT website About the CompanyFounded in 2019 by a couple of Texas construction workers with a dream, American Mutt Tools (AMT) is a Texas-based tool manufacturer on a mission to make hardworking people’s lives easier. The company’s flagship product, the Hex Driver, was manufactured in the founders’ garage, which is how they came up with the name American Mutt Tools. Priding itself on its superb customer service, the company’s main goal is to provide quality tools at common sense prices.