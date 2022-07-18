Synkriom INC, New Office Opening in Canada

PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synkriom INC, an End-to-End IT global services provider is pleased to announce that due to remarkable business growth they are expanding their business and have opened a new office location in Ontario, Canada.

Synkriom specializes in identifying and staffing top candidates utilizing their automated recruitment process supported with intelligent solutions reducing the overall cycle time to hire time. Synkriom’s utilization of a Nexgen advanced technology solution is a key contributor to developing their capability for developing and maintaining a robust talent pipeline and workforce management strategy.

Synkriom has enhanced their service portfolio offering to now include business

transformation, application development, professional consultation, statement of work and Recruitment Process Outsourcing Programs. Synkriom’s resource pool includes CRM, cloud, front and back-end developers, as well as data analytics and networking professionals. Synkriom helps to power astute HR management supported by mobile platforms and cloud-based tracking solutions. Cost per hire is an important factor in strategic planning and budgeting to determine future investments in recruiting tools and increasing company headcount.

The opening of the new office location is one of the many upcoming changes ahead and an important step that is supporting the growth of the client base as well as responding to the new market and global industry opportunities.

About Synkriom

Established in 2015, by Komal Dangi, Synkriom INC is known for providing superior IT Services and Management Solutions. Synkriom’s cost effective Diversified Consulting Services and Customized Hiring Solutions services

supported with cutting-edge innovative solutions for companies around the world. Built upon strong corporate values and client satisfactory performance. Synkriom’s goal is to not just to be an IT and Professional Services provider but a strategic consultant and dedicated business partner supporting companies to achieve their business potential with Synkriom’s scalable and fully customizable hiring solutions.

Synkriom is a Certified MBE, SBE and WBE company.