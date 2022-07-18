Readyhubb Launches Free Innovative Booking Platform and Marketplace for Various Industry Professionals

Female and Black-Owned Tech Startup Allows independent professionals and freelancers to grow their clientele and manage all aspects of their services.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readyhubb , an innovative marketplace and scheduling platform designed for independent professionals, freelancers and small businesses across a variety of sectors ranging from beauty to wellness, photography, coaching and more, announces the launch of its platform. The company is founded by a female-minority entrepreneur who has completely self-funded and bootstrapped the platform by investing $300,000 to put her business into motion.



Readyhubb aims to empower appointment-based professionals across the United States to get organized and get paid with a heavy focus on the informal DM to book community on Instagram. The company plans to provide a platform for businesses that have a presence on social media who may not have a proper booking and client management system in place.

“The introduction of Readyhubb to informal service providers will not only empower the small businesses themselves but also streamline the ability for those looking to book appointments, whether locals or tourists to an area, to search and discover top rated professionals, read real reviews, make secure payments and to schedule appointments with confidence,” says CEO and founder, Chidi Ashley. “We are excited to give companies a voice and empower those across all industries.”

While many of the current booking platforms are focused mainly on beauty and health services, Readyhubb caters to a wide range of industries and is designed to streamline all aspects of the booking process and minimize the number of tools professionals need to manage during their day to day.

Aside from providing calendar management and scheduling tools, here are some of the other key differentiating features of the Readyhubb platform:

Readyhubb provides a chat feature so professionals and clients can communicate directly with each other in the app. The platform prioritizes efficiency by eliminating endless text messages, phone calls, emails and Instagram DMs and enabling professionals to manage their communications under one roof.

The platform has a Pinterest style inspiration section allowing professionals the option to showcase their latest work so customers can browse through their content for inspiration. Users can book an appointment for a particular look they see on the platform.

Potential clients can search, filter and book appointments using the app with no booking fees charged

The platform is currently completely free for both customers and professionals to use but will move towards a subscription based service for professionals as of January 2023.

Readyhubb continues to prioritize independent stylists, small businesses and freelancers who are juggling the tasks of bringing in more clientele, managing appointments, and providing their services by supplying them with the proper tools to simplify the overall booking experience.

For more information, click here: www.readyhubb.com

Website for professionals: www.readyhubbpro.com

About Readyhubb:

Readyhubb officially launched in 2022 as a SaaS based platform and marketplace for professionals offering the availability to make appointments. The platform provides space for service providers and clients to book services all under one roof with the added features of chats and Pinterest style look selections for inspiration.

