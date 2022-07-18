Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Marion Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Athens
Village of Albany
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Butler
Hamilton City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Champaign
East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Mechanicsburg
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Clark
Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Coshocton
Three Rivers Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
Beachwood Community Improvement Corporation
04/20/2020 TO 12/31/2021
City of Beachwood
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Cleveland
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Moreland Hills
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Darke
Arcanum-Butler Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
City of Vermilion
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin
City of Obetz
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Grove City Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio Department of Youth Services
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Beavercreek Development Corporation
02/05/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hamilton
Green Township
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Hancock
Blanchard Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hardin
Buck Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison
Greenmont Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Highland
Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Huron
City of Norwalk
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Norwalk Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lake
Painesville Township Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lawrence
Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Licking
Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Medina
City of Wadsworth
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mercer
Village of Fort Recovery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Miami
Miami County Public Health District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pickaway
Harrison Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pike
Marion Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Preble
City of Eaton
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Richland
Richland County Regional Planning Commission
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sharon Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Seneca
Village of Bloomville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Shelby County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Stark
City of Massillon
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Richfield Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Trumbull
Kinsman Free Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Tuscarawas
City of Dover
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
New Philadelphia City Health District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Union
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Vinton
Swan Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Washington
Grandview Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wayne
Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Wood
City of Northwood
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lake Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Bloomdale
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wyandot
Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
