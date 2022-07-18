Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Athens Village of Albany 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler Hamilton City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Mechanicsburg IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Coshocton Three Rivers Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Beachwood Community Improvement Corporation 04/20/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Beachwood 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Cleveland 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cleveland Metropolitan Park District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Moreland Hills IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Darke Arcanum-Butler Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie City of Vermilion IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin City of Obetz IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Grove City Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Department of Youth Services 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Beavercreek Development Corporation 02/05/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Green Township 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hancock Blanchard Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Buck Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Greenmont Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Huron City of Norwalk IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Norwalk Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake Painesville Township Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lawrence Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Medina City of Wadsworth IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Village of Fort Recovery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Miami County Public Health District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway Harrison Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pike Marion Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Preble City of Eaton IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sharon Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Seneca Village of Bloomville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Shelby County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Stark City of Massillon IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Richfield Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull Kinsman Free Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Tuscarawas City of Dover IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 New Philadelphia City Health District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Union Union Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Vinton Swan Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Grandview Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wood City of Northwood IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lake Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Bloomdale IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

