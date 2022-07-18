Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C =  ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen

Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Village of Albany

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Hamilton City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Mechanicsburg

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Coshocton

Three Rivers Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Beachwood Community Improvement Corporation

 

04/20/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Beachwood

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Cleveland

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Moreland Hills

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Arcanum-Butler Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

City of Vermilion

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Obetz

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Grove City Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Youth Services

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Beavercreek Development Corporation

 

02/05/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Green Township

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Blanchard Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Buck Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Greenmont Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Highland

Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Huron

City of Norwalk

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Norwalk Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Painesville Township Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Medina

City of Wadsworth

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Village of Fort Recovery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Public Health District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Harrison Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pike

Marion Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Preble

City of Eaton

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Richland County Regional Planning Commission

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sharon Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Village of Bloomville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark

City of Massillon

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Richfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Kinsman Free Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

City of Dover

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

New Philadelphia City Health District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Vinton

Swan Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Grandview Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

City of Northwood

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Bloomdale

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

