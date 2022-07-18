Read more about Gov. Kemp: Anduril Industries to Invest $60 Million, Create 180 New Jobs in Fulton County

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Anduril Industries, a defense technology company that specializes in building advanced technology for US and allied militaries, will invest $60 million in a new manufacturing and research facility in Atlanta, creating more than 180 new jobs in Fulton County over the next three years.

“As home to some of the top research universities, colleges, and technical colleges in the country, as well as large active military and veteran populations, Georgia is well established as a leader in aerospace and defense,” said Governor Kemp. “Our highly skilled workforce will ensure Anduril Industries thrives here in the Peach State as they develop the technology that will help keep America's Armed Forces the strongest in the world.”

Anduril’s new Atlanta office will be home to Area-I, a Georgia-based manufacturer of advanced unmanned aircraft systems. Anduril acquired Area-I in 2021, and the company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Anduril. The new facility is located at 1435 Hills Place Northwest in Atlanta and includes more than 180,000 square feet of industrial buildings that are being transformed into mix-use office, research and development, manufacturing, and production space across two buildings.

Area-I is hiring for variety of engineering disciplines including aerospace, mechanical, software, electrical, and systems backgrounds for research and development. The increased space for production will enable more hires for skilled mechanical and avionics technicians. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Anduril & Area-I at www.anduril.com/careers.

“We’re proud to continue to be an active part of Atlanta’s growing technology & defense community. Atlanta has a highly skilled and educated workforce in aerospace, engineering, and robotics,” said Matt Grimm, Chief Operating Officer of Anduril. “By growing our presence in Georgia, we’ll be able to continue to attract world class talent who will support our mission to transform defense capabilities for the US and our allies.”

Aerospace products are Georgia’s top export – $9.19 billion in 2021 – and the state’s second largest manufacturing industry generating a $57.5 billion economic impact. Home to more than 800 aerospace companies, Georgia maintains a robust aerospace education pipeline, with a dozen high schools that offer training in the field, five technical colleges with aviation programs, and several universities offering degrees in aerospace engineering.

“Atlanta continues to attract global companies looking to fuel their growth through our highly skilled, diverse tech talent and innovation ecosystem,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We welcome Auduril and look forward to them planting deep roots in our city to create new jobs for more residents and additional investment in our communities.”

“The announcement of Anduril Industries is a big deal,” said Robb Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It speaks to the diversity of the people, communities, and industries that make Fulton County such a desirable place for world class companies like Anduril to invest and grow.”

“Anduril’s decision to invest in a new manufacturing and research facility in Atlanta is wonderful news, and they are a welcome addition to our thriving community of knowledge-based businesses,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Our region has a long and proud history in the aerospace and defense sector, and Anduril will benefit from the innovative cluster of software-, hardware- and engineering-driven businesses in the heart of metro Atlanta. Congratulations to all who played a role in this decision.”

Project Manager Kasey Smith represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, the Georgia Center of Innovation’s Aerospace industry team, and Georgia Power.

“Anduril Industries is a fantastic fit for Georgia’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and Area-I's existing connections, talent, and history will provide a strong foundation for the company’s first step into Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Area-I has over a decade of history with the Georgia Center of Innovation, and the company is a longstanding member of the team’s Unmanned Systems Working Group. We are excited to witness how Anduril Industries will bring Area-I to new heights, and we are grateful the company has chosen Georgia to create innovative opportunities that attract and retain talent.”

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century’s most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril’s family of systems is powered by Lattice OS, an AI-powered operating system that turns thousands of data streams into a realtime, 3D command and control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.