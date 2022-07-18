MelanyCristal New Single "Your Love" is a Hit
EINPresswire.com/ -- MelanyCristal, the latest sensation in the contemporary pop zone, has a lot in store for the rest of the year. The emerging star is all set to release her upcoming song in the coming month and she has also launched her own cosmetics brand, namely, “ChiaBeauty”.
Titled “Your Love”, the new song will be released by leading indie record label, CheyennRaine Music Group.
Melany C Perez aka MelanyCristal debuted in February 2022 with her first single, “DA Road Jack”. The hot and gritty pop song has received enormous love and adulation from pop lovers and music connoisseurs all over the world. The song is currently bustling with nearly 30k views and 2,000 Likes on YouTube.
“We are excited to share with you all that our emerging pop star, MelanyCristal, is soon to release her new song, ‘Your love’, in the coming month. Her debut song was a hit and still receives lots of love from many. MelanyCristal has worked extremely hard for this new song – we believe, ‘Your Love’ too will garner as much love and kudos as was received by her previous song”, stated the leading spokesperson from CheyennRaine Music Group.
“MelanyCristal and our whole team at CheyennRaine Music Group are looking forward to an amazing response for the new song.”
In the words of the singer herself –
“The huge amount of support and love that I have received for my debut song has inspired me further to work harder and come up with more interesting projects.”
Speaking on, MelanyCristal mentioned her new 100% natural chia seeds-powered cosmetics line, Chia Beauty. The artist is the brand ambassador of the cosmetic company.
“I am also thrilled to announce that I have recently launched a 100% natural cosmetics line. Infused with organic chia seeds, our products assure healthier and youthful looking skin, yet without harmful side effects. Our products are exclusively made from organically grown and harvested chia seeds for the best results”, stated MelanyCristal.
Dubbed as “nutritional powerhouse”, Chia seeds are rich in high doses of Omega 3 essential fatty acid, antioxidants, and loads of protein. The Omega 3 component safeguards skin from sun-induced inflammation and keeps it hydrated and replenished. These essential fatty acid properties also help to heal blemishes and prevent acne inflammation. The antioxidants present in chia seeds have proven to firm, strengthen, and moisturize the skin as well as prevent wrinkles and fine lines.
Added to skincare, the company has launched chia seed-infused products for hair care as well.
ChiaBeauty has come with a wide range of skincare products, including anti-wrinkle cream, hydrating body butter, serum, and 100% pure organic chia seed oil. Customers can purchase the products individually or else in a wholesome bundle.
ChiaBeauty has been endorsed by various celebrities, including the likes of Brandi Marie King, Courtney Paige Nelson, Ana Marie, Allen Maldonada, and more.
FRANK ROBERTSON
Titled “Your Love”, the new song will be released by leading indie record label, CheyennRaine Music Group.
Melany C Perez aka MelanyCristal debuted in February 2022 with her first single, “DA Road Jack”. The hot and gritty pop song has received enormous love and adulation from pop lovers and music connoisseurs all over the world. The song is currently bustling with nearly 30k views and 2,000 Likes on YouTube.
“We are excited to share with you all that our emerging pop star, MelanyCristal, is soon to release her new song, ‘Your love’, in the coming month. Her debut song was a hit and still receives lots of love from many. MelanyCristal has worked extremely hard for this new song – we believe, ‘Your Love’ too will garner as much love and kudos as was received by her previous song”, stated the leading spokesperson from CheyennRaine Music Group.
“MelanyCristal and our whole team at CheyennRaine Music Group are looking forward to an amazing response for the new song.”
In the words of the singer herself –
“The huge amount of support and love that I have received for my debut song has inspired me further to work harder and come up with more interesting projects.”
Speaking on, MelanyCristal mentioned her new 100% natural chia seeds-powered cosmetics line, Chia Beauty. The artist is the brand ambassador of the cosmetic company.
“I am also thrilled to announce that I have recently launched a 100% natural cosmetics line. Infused with organic chia seeds, our products assure healthier and youthful looking skin, yet without harmful side effects. Our products are exclusively made from organically grown and harvested chia seeds for the best results”, stated MelanyCristal.
Dubbed as “nutritional powerhouse”, Chia seeds are rich in high doses of Omega 3 essential fatty acid, antioxidants, and loads of protein. The Omega 3 component safeguards skin from sun-induced inflammation and keeps it hydrated and replenished. These essential fatty acid properties also help to heal blemishes and prevent acne inflammation. The antioxidants present in chia seeds have proven to firm, strengthen, and moisturize the skin as well as prevent wrinkles and fine lines.
Added to skincare, the company has launched chia seed-infused products for hair care as well.
ChiaBeauty has come with a wide range of skincare products, including anti-wrinkle cream, hydrating body butter, serum, and 100% pure organic chia seed oil. Customers can purchase the products individually or else in a wholesome bundle.
ChiaBeauty has been endorsed by various celebrities, including the likes of Brandi Marie King, Courtney Paige Nelson, Ana Marie, Allen Maldonada, and more.
FRANK ROBERTSON
CHEYENNRAINE MUSIC INC
info@cheyennrainemusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other