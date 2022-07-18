Red Hare Analytics Partners with BOAFG for NFT Business Collaborations

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Hare Analytics (“RHA” or “Red Hare”) has officially partnered with BOA Financial Group (“BOAFG”) to explore business opportunities in the NFT space.







Red Hare Analytics is a leading Web 3.0 NFT big data company and Asia’s First NFT Index. Its services include products and services including NFT indexes and index-related services, NFT-related analytics, NFT data APIs, NFT-related technical development, NFT incubation services, and others. BOAFG is a Hong Kong company that provides consulting services to its group company, Bank of Asia (BVI) Limited ("Bank of Asia”), a fully licensed bank incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

In May 2022, Red Hare launched Asia’s first NFT index, including the index “RHNI” to track the overall performance of general NFT markets and specific NFT indexes to track the price movements of individual NFT collections. In June 2022, Red Hare launched the first NFT Fear and Greed Index to provide a multi-dimensional indicator to gauge NFT market sentiment on a daily basis.

As part of its plan to expand across Asia and the rest of the world, BOAFG and Red Hare will work together to explore further business opportunities in NFT markets, particularly setting up a JV to obtain a NFT derivative license in the BVI, set up co-brand NFT Index funds, and run Red Hare NFT Index on more finanical institutions, including on Bank of Asia’s website and more platforms designated by BOAFG.

BOAFG’s chairman, Ian Wen, remarked, “We are witnessing a rapid growth of NFT market and metaverse in the past two years. In the advent of Web3, the future of world wide web is built on blockchain technology and NFTs. We have confidence that with this partnership, Red Hare Analytics will become the pioneer in the NFT sector.”

“We’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with BOAFG, and this partnership is an exciting first step for us in enabling the financialization of the NFT sector,” said Anson Kwok, founder and CEO of Red Hare. “Its extremely satisfying to see the rapid development of Red Hare since our Company started in April 2022.”

Red Hare will share key updates with BOAFG on the social media channels and more.

Red Hare Analytics

Website: www.redharenft.com

Discord : discord.gg/redhare

IG/Twitter/Telegram/FB : linktr.ee/redhare_nft

Media Liaison: Ms. Sarah So

Tel: (852)9792-3418

Email: info (at) rhni.io

BOA Financial Group

Website: https://www.boafg.com

Media Liaison: Ms. Junqi Zhao

Tel: (852)5139 7753

Emai: boafg.pr (at) boafg.com







