Aesthetic Medicine Market Research Report 2030 | Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Treatment

Aesthetic Medicine Market Size – USD 63.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption among millennials

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aesthetic medicine market size is expected to reach USD 149.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing inclination toward enhancing facial and bodily aesthetic appearance along with advancements in surgical as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments is driving aesthetic medicine market revenue growth.

Aesthetic medicine is an emerging field t that focuses on altering cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions including scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins among others. Rising accessibility to advanced aesthetic enhancing procedures that are effective and minimally invasive are contributing to the overall market revenue growth. Moreover, increase in demand for non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, growing incidences of accidents and trauma cases, increasing prevalence of congenital face and tooth abnormalities, and technological innovations is fuelling the market revenue growth.

Less pain, faster outcomes, and lower costs are few factors contributing to demand for non-invasive procedures which is, in turn, driving the overall aesthetic medicine market revenue share. Botox injections, soft tissue fillers, and chemical peels are some of the popular non-invasive procedures.

Top Key Players: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical), AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Pfizer Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2021, Allergen Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie, acquired a medical technology company, Soliton, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer in Houston, Texas. This acquisition will strengthen the market’s portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments.

Implant segment is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and rising geriatric population across the globe. Aesthetic implants are the devices intended to enhance the physical appearance and improve their image. Implantation is usually performed for cosmetic purposes as well as to rectify the deformed shape of the organ.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Availability of sophisticated professional devices, strict legislative guidelines for usage, and availability of skilled professionals are some factors responsible for growth of this segment.

Non-surgical segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures are non-invasive and aim at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient. The skin is not cut during the procedure. However, these procedures not only focus on the surface; they use devices that activate the skin’s deep layers to stimulate changes.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Energy-based Devices

Aesthetic Laser Devices

Body Contouring and Skin Tightening Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Implants

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Others

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Botulinum Toxin/BOTOX

Dermal Fillers

Chemical Peel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

