Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 24.65 Billion at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Rising prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular diagnostics are Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 224.65 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of CAD and increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular diagnostics are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of obese population due to various factors such as excessive drinking, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and no time for physical activities is contributing to rising cases of heart-related conditions globally, which is expected to support revenue growth of the global market.

Recent technological advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to drive market revenue growth of a significant extent. Availability of multiple imaging modalities is enabling healthcare professionals to accurately evaluate patients suspected of having coronary ischemia. Various imaging techniques such as stress echocardiography, stress electrocardiography, myocardial perfusion imaging, and magnetic resonance imaging among others is significantly improving treatment process by providing both anatomical and functional information of coronary stenosis. Computed Tomography (CT) angiography with perfusion, whole-heart magnetic resonance angiography, CT fractional flow reserve are evolving diagnostic pathway which has also been increasingly incorporated into routine clinical practice for diagnosing patients with CAD and this is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Top Key Players: Schiller AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Welch Allyn Inc., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of AI-enabled Precise Suite solution for the company’s incisive CT platform. The new technology provides smart workflows by utilizing AI-enabled image reconstruction technology, facilitating automated patient positioning, capturing motion-free cardiac image capture and enabling healthcare professionals to gain real-time interventional guidance, improve operational efficiency and provide quality care.

Electrocardiogram (ECG) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period attributable to increasing use of ECG diagnostic procedures in the diagnosis of cardiac conditions such as arrhythmia, congenital heart defects, coronary occlusion among others.

Hospitals segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to growing number of trans-catheter structural heart surgery and coronary artery bypass grafting procedures performed in hospitals to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease.

Non-invasive segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of technologically advanced non-invasive diagnostic imaging modalities for providing real-time visualization of arterial wall and high-resolution image for accurate diagnosis of coronary artery disease.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rising number of elderly population, increasing demand for advanced diagnostic imaging techniques and growing investment in R&D activities for significantly improving identification and screening of heart diseases and contribute to improved diagnosis and facilitate targeted treatment.

Segments covered in the report:

Diagnostics Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Invasive Procedure

Non-Invasive Procedure

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG)

Echocardiogram

Stress Test

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan

Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

Blood Test

Troponin

Brain Natriuretic Peptide(BNP)

Creatine Kinese MB (CK-MB)

Homocysteine

Other

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

