WiFi Analytics Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2030

An increasing number of smart city projects is a key factor driving Wi-Fi Analytics market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 12.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi analytics market size reached USD 12.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smart devices and rising deployment of Wi-Fi connections to enhance customer experience drives market revenue growth.

Rising number of smartphone users and smart city projects support demand for public Wi-Fi hotspots. Wi-Fi analytics helps users to use the information available via wireless networks to make decisions about physical space. Various e-commerce businesses can monitor client navigation data by using online marketing analytics tools and these data can be used to generate meaningful insight to make decisions in order to increase business revenue. Wi-Fi analytics enables users to identify which devices are consuming maximum bandwidth and can decide on bandwidth allocation process among students and programs and maintain appropriate service levels. Wi-Fi analytics enables businesses to mitigate the difference between online and offline visibility. Wi-Fi hotspots can be implemented on machinery for offloading performance data captured during operation.

The report on the Global WiFi Analytics Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the WiFi Analytics Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period due to increasing requirements for customer behavior data. Integration of Wi-Fi analytics solution in offline retail stores improves customer experience. The invention of social Wi-Fi, which implies integration of social media and Wi-Fi captive portals, helps businesses to offer an efficient and customizer user experience through an omnichannel sale approach.

The smart infrastructure segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. By collecting and analyzing accurate data from various sources, smart infrastructure potentially overcomes challenges such as public transport, energy management, and security, which are faced by many cities across the world. Smart tools help to collect such data and these tools are connected via Wi-Fi. Increasing demand for these smart devices and tools is driving demand for Wi-Fi analytics.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021 owing to factors like the increasing adoption of big data analytics and rising demand from food and healthcare industries.

On 7 August 2020, Cisco Systems Inc., which is a U.S.-based IT and networking company, completed the acquisition of ThousandEyes Inc., the Internet and cloud intelligence platform of ThousandEyes’ increased visibility, action, and insights into digital delivery of applications and services over cloud and Internet. This enables organizations to visualize any network, fast surface actionable insights, collaborate, and solve problems with service providers. Cisco improves network and application performance. Combination of these two companies would enable users to identify deficiencies and enhance network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks by providing them a complete end-to-end view of digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the WiFi Analytics market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for WiFi Analytics according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Blix Ltd., Intelligent Automation, Aruba Networks, Zimperium, Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel), Cloud4Wi, Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Purple, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi Analytics market on the basis of fiber type, polymer type, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

Regional Analysis of the WiFi Analytics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the WiFi Analytics market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the WiFi Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the WiFi Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the WiFi Analytics market.

Key Coverage of the WiFi Analytics Market:

Insightful information regarding the global WiFi Analytics market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the WiFi Analytics market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.