Microbial Products Market Size to Worth Around USD 302 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global microbial products market size is expected to be worth around USD 302 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 189 billion in 2021 and growing at a registered CAGR of 5.35% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microbial products market size was estimated at USD 199.1 billion in 20212. Products produced from diverse microscopic organisms are known as microbial products. Fungi, yeast, bacteria, and other species of the same kind are examples of microbes, which are microscopic living organisms. They are used to make things like vinegar, wine, cheese, bread, and other things.



These microbial products are used in fermentation methods to make chemotherapeutic medications, antibiotics, amino acids, organic acids, vitamins, and vaccines for use in the pharmaceutical industry. Enzymes, polysaccharides, nutrients, chemotherapeutic agents, antibiotics, and vaccines are some of the different categories that they fall under based on the product. Hence, it has greatest importance in the pharmaceutical sector.

Regional Snapshots

North America held dominant position and predicted to be in the dominating state during forecast period due to technological developments and increased industrial expenditure in research and development. The expansion of the microbial products market in North America would be aided by the rising importance of microbe-based clinical products and the rising prevalence of new infectious illnesses. Moreover, consumer inclination towards microbial products is driving the market in this region owing to the benefits of such products. This region has highest share of microbial products owning to rise in demands of vaccines to amino acids.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 189 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 302 Billion CAGR 5.35% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Merck & Co. Inc., Valent BioSciences Corp., Genomatica, Genzyme Corp, AB Mauri, Amyris Inc., Pfizer Inc., Ltd, Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, Biomérieux SA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., CertisUsa, Durect Corp., Earthrise NutritionalsLlc, Energy Derived, Environmental Biotechnologies Inc.

Report highlights

On the basis of source type , the bacterial segment is the leading segment and is expected to make the largest contribution to the microbial products market. Due to its advantages this segment is experiencing highest growth. A large variety of extremophile strains from various environmental sources, genomic DNA from well-characterized microbial strains suitable for amplification by PCR technique, methicillin-resistant/sensitive research materials, quality control organisms for commercial identification systems, and bacteria cultures are all frequently used in research facilities and industrial applications. Additionally, different bacterial species, anaerobic bacteria, bacterial genome sequencing strain, are some techniques and culture method which are employed by many sectors for their research and development purpose, is projected to drive the market in the future.

On the basis of application , the highest CAGR is projected for the biotechnology segment during the forecasted period. The factors can be ascribed to the high level of engineering used in biotechnology to boost the yield of microbial products through a variety of methods, including the insertion of mutations into an organism and gene amplification using plasmids.

Microbes are regarded as superior biological materials for biotechnology because of their wide range of metabolic potentials and well-established manipulation strategies. Alcohols, organic acids, and polymeric compounds are produced by industrial procedures using pure cultures of bacteria.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Over the predicted years, the market is expected to grow because to the rising demand for diagnostic microbiological products. A wide range of natural products produced by microorganisms are a promising source and have significantly impacted nearly every aspect of human, plant, and animal existence. Natural substances derived from microbes have established their worth in food, farming, and medicine. Amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, organic acids, and alcohol are examples of primary metabolites that are used both as nutritional supplements and in the biotransformation of raw materials to create industrial products.

Microbial organic compounds are mostly extracted from tissues or plants. Due to their capacity to lower infectious diseases in people and animals and thereby increase life expectancy, they are mostly used in the biopharmaceutical business. Furthermore, the growth of sustainable agriculture is unavoidably greatly influenced by microorganisms and the goods they produce.

In addition, the sector is anticipated to grow in the coming years because to the rising prevalence of diseases like cancer. The production of enzymes for end-use industries including food preservation, leather, and paper is another factor anticipated to fuel market growth throughout the projected time frame.

Restraints

Market constraints are projected to be brought on by things like low-quality producers operating from unknown locations, the industry's significant fragmentation, and the secrecy surrounding the fermentation process. Microbial fermentation is a sluggish, ineffective process that will likely be a considerable obstacle to meeting demand. Additionally, there are significant costs related to the product's storage and fertilizing process. Additionally, ethanol, which is extremely poisonous to plants, is one of the end products of microbial fermentation that is harmful to the environment.

Opportunities

The demand for industrial enzymes is expected to rise during the projected period due to the use of enzymes helping to ensure higher product quality coupled, less wastage, and low energy consumption. The market for products containing enzymes will increase in the next years due to consumers' growing health consciousness and their consequent use of functional food products. In addition, it is anticipated that the microbial enzymes market will continue to expand due to the increasing demand for items from the industrial enzymes market from numerous sectors, including the pharmaceutical and diagnosis industries.

Challenges

The use of microbial enzymes is restricted by the high cost of raw materials, which is impeding the expansion of the market for microbial products over the anticipated period. The future expansion of enzymes is anticipated to be constrained by the opaqueness of patent regulations in a number of nations. Enzymes in the market are being hindered by the industry sector's main problem, which involves the high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature and product handling security concerns. Hence, these factors are supposed to harm the market growth.

Recent developments

A joint venture between Sumitomo Chemicals and the American biotechnology company Conagen cost USD 30 million. The corporation tried to take advantage of this prospect to boost its strategic business partnership with Conagen while also creating new, high-function products and procedures by utilizing biologicals in fresh and inventive ways.

Market Segmentation

By Source Type

Bacterial

Fungi

Viral





By Types

Enzymes

Polysaccharides

Nutrients

Chemotherapeutic Agents

Antibiotics

Vaccines

By End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industries

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Research and Academics

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Biotechnology





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





