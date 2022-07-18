Mobile Edge Computing Market Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile Edge Computing Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Mobile Edge Computing business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Mobile Edge Computing industry.

The global mobile edge computing market size was USD 488.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 31.2 % during the forecast period. Increasing focus on providing high bandwidth and low latency, rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in mobile edge computing, and increasing demand for real-time automated decision-making solutions are some of the key factors driving mobile edge computing market revenue growth.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Mobile Edge Computing market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Mobile Edge Computing market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Adlink Technology Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., Vapor IO, Inc. and Saguna Networks Ltd

Significant Features of the Mobile Edge Computing Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Mobile Edge Computing market on a regional and global level

The Mobile Edge Computing market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Mobile Edge Computing report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Location-based Services

Unified Communication

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Video Surveillance

Radical Highlights of the Mobile Edge Computing Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Mobile Edge Computing market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

4.1.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.1.3. Market restrains analysis

