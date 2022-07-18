Mammalian Cell Culture Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.13% by the end of 2030 – Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for vaccines against coronavirus and other diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global mammalian cell culture market size reached USD 1.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for vaccines against coronavirus and other diseases, and increasing adoption of gene therapy methods for treatment of genetic disorders are projected to drive market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

Mammalian cell cultures are widely used for production of a wide range of biopharmaceutical products including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and hormones. Rising prevalence of the coronavirus disease has resulted in increased production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies against the virus, which are produced on mammalian cell culture systems. For instance, the ChAdOX1-nCOV adenovirus vector vaccine is produced in Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK293) cells, while the tocilizumab monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is actively used for treatment of COVID patients is prepared in Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells. Increasing cases of viral infections, such as mumps and rubella and recent outbreak of measles in several regions in developing countries, is projected to further support revenue growth of the market between 2022 and 2030.

Mammalian cell lines are also used for production of therapeutic recombinant proteins against genetic and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. MOR103mAb, which is a human IgG antibody targeted against colony-stimulating factor and causes the diseases, is under active clinical development. MAbs against other autoimmune diseases such as psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, as well as against cancer, asthma, and tuberculosis are being developed using mammalian cell lines. This is projected to boost revenue growth of the market between 2022 and 2030.

The SWOT analysis carried out during the study sheds light on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats encountered by the prominent vendors. Expert insights on past, present and future trends covered by the study further aims to provide clarity on the future prospects of the industry.

However, concerns regarding contamination of mammalian cell lines by biological contaminants such as bacteria, yeast, mycoplasma, and viruses and chemicals such as endotoxins is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent. Mammalian cell cultures are shear sensitive, and hence cannot tolerate mechanical agitation, as in case of bacterial cell lines. This is limiting scale-up opportunities for bioprocessing of mammalian cell-based products. In addition, high cost and stringent regulations are some other factors expected to restrain market revenue growth.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Novartis AG, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza Group AG, GE Healthcare, PromoCell GmbH, and Horizon Discovery Ltd..

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammalian cell culture market on the basis of media, cell line, application, end-use, and region:

Media Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Classical Media

Serum-Free Media

Others

Cell Line Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

CHO

WI-38

C6

HEK293

HeLa

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Tissue Engineering

Recombinant Cell Therapeutic Proteins

Cytotoxic Testing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Academic and Research Laboratories

Drug Test Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Classical media segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, due to low cost, ease of availability, standardized quantification of media ingredients, and the variety of cell lines that can be cultured on the media.

C6 segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR between 2022 and 2030, due to increasing adoption of the cell line for production of commercially important therapeutic proteins and vaccines, including monoclonal antibodies against rheumatoid arthritis. Large-scale production of immunoglobulins and other proteins is also boosting market revenue growth.

Europe is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share in the mammalian cell culture market during the forecast period. Development of bioprocessing techniques with increased opportunities for scaling up of mammalian cell culture systems is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in Europe. In addition, increasing number of clinical and pre-clinical trials being conducted in countries in this region is another factor contributing to market revenue growth.

On 05 April 2022, GE Healthcare of the General Electric Company announced its entry into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH) in South Korea aiming to support and boost start-ups in South Korea and the design and implementation of clinical and operational applications. This MoU is expected to set forth an exploration of GE Healthcare’s Edison Digital Health Platform and related services by SNUBH. This will be the first time that the Edison Digital Health Platform has been fully deployed for developers in Korea. The platform is GE Healthcare\'s application hosting and development platform, which provides a range of healthcare-specific services that enable quick application design, development, and deployment.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

