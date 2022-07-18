There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,523 in the last 365 days.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Germany
News Provided By
July 18, 2022, 12:55 GMT
Share This Article
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Berlin, Germany, July 19-20 to participate in the Petersberg Climate Dialogue. Secretary Kerry will also meet with government counterparts to continue accelerating global cooperation on the climate crisis and the clean energy transition.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Germany
News Provided By
July 18, 2022, 12:55 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.