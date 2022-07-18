Submit Release
Special Envoy for Global Food Security Fowler Travels to the United Nations For Special Event with the Committee on World Food Security

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security, Dr. Cary Fowler, will travel to New York on July 18 to participate in the High-Level Special Event the President of the UN General Assembly and the Committee on World Food Security are convening entitled “Time to Act Together on Coordinating Policy Reponses to the Global Food Security Crisis.” During this important UN session, Special Envoy Fowler will reiterate the United States’ strategy for addressing the near-term global food security crisis, as well as the broader strategy for heightening global food security and food systems.  He will underscore that the global response must address Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the war’s worsening impact on global food security.

