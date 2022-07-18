Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 21,641.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cryopreservation equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,002.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market:

Major players operating in market are launching new products, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Stemcell Technologies Inc., a cryopreservative equipment company launched its new series of preservation solution of CryoStor. CryoStor CS10 is a uniquely formulated serum-free, animal component-free, and defined cryopreservation medium containing 10% dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), designed to preserve cells in low temperature environments (-80°C to -196°C). CryoStor CS10 provides a safe, protective environment for cells and tissues during the freezing and thawing processes and during storage. CryoStor CS2, CS5, and CS10 are a series of cell specific, optimized preservation media, uniquely formulated to address the molecular biological aspects of cells during the cryopreservation process, thereby, directly reducing the level of cryopreservation-induced delayed-onset cell death and improving post-thaw cell viability and function.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1356

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cryopreservation equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to increasing launches of new products. For instance, on June 2, 2022, Inception Fertility, a family of brands that touches every stage of the fertility life cycle, has expanded its ecosystem to include the launch of HavenCryo, a long-term reproductive tissue and cryopreservation storage solution that offers a unique experience for fertility providers and patients. HavenCryo goes beyond industry standards to offer unique options for practices for preserving stemcell, aspiring parents and those who have completed their assisted reproductive therapies. HavenCryo builds on Inception's commitment to help aspiring parents build their families when the time is right for them by storing reproductive tissue, including oocytes (eggs), sperm and embryos, for an indefinite amount of time, giving patients more family-building flexibility, peace of mind and control over their reproductive choices.

Among equipment, the freezers segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the market in 2022, as freezers are an assured equipment used in most of the cryopreservation procedures. For instance, on March 16 2022, Haier Biomedical, a leading provider of comprehensive solutions for various biotechnological challenges within the Life Science arena -150℃ Cryo Freezer takes Cryopreservation into a new advanced form and contributes to the reduce use of carbon goals. The -150℃ hydrocarbon IoT cryogenic freezer fresh of the manufacturing line has integrated eco-friendly, energy saving, strong stability, and high efficiency to the global cryopreservation storage. In terms of security, it uses a self-regulating pressure control system to ensure a stable internal pressure environment for the refrigeration system and transmits the freezer alarms in real-time through a mobile application to safeguard the samples. With the help of the new-generation hydrocarbon refrigerants combined with the dual-compressor four-stage cascade refrigeration system, the product can adapt to a wide range of ambient temperatures from 10℃ to 32℃, with smaller inner temperature fluctuation, thus achieving better and industry leading stability. The product saves the most energy in the industry, up to 30% and in terms of eco-friendly, the unit can further protect the environment through the usage of hydrocarbon refrigerants. Additionally, it is very suitable for use in labs with a noise level down to 55dB, it provides users with a more flexible working experience.

Among end users, the stem cell research laboratory segment holds a dominant position in market, owing to increasing application of stem cells in the treatment of various diseases, such as leukemia, hematopoietic disorders, and autoimmune disease.

Among applications, the cord blood stem cells segment is the largest segment, owing to increasing number of patients undergoing In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cryopreservation equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Custom Biogenic Systems, Chart Biomedical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Barber-Nichols Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde LLC, Planer PLC, Cryologic Pty. Ltd., Charter Medicals, Nikkiso Cryo Inc., Cryogenic Control, and Haimen United Laboratory Equipment Development Co., Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1356

Market Segmentation:

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market, By Equipment: Freezers Cryopreservation Freezers Drystore Freezers Incubators Sample Preparation Systems Accessories Cryopreservation Vials Freezer Box Cryocart Cryogenic Vaporizer Other Accessories

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market, By Cryogen: Liquid Nitrogen Oxygen Argon Liquid Helium

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market, By Application: Cord Blood Stem Cells Sperms, Semen & Testicular Tissues Embryos & Oocytes Other Application

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market, By End User: Stem Cells Banks Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical organizations Contract Research Organizations Stem Cell Research Laboratories Research and Academic Institutes

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Cell Cryopreservation Market, by Product Type (Cryopreservative Medium (Glycerol, Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), and Others), Freezers, and Others), by Application (Stem cells, Oocytes and embryos, Sperm, Semen, and Testicular Tissue, and Others), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and Others) and by Region - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, by Service Type (In-house, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Third-party Services), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others {Specialty Centre, among others}), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com