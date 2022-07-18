Indian Facility Management Market Report, Analysis, Size and Forecast by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Facility Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 The India facility management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.97% during 2022-2027.

Facility management (FM) represents the tools and services used to ensure the safety, comfort, functionality, sustainability, etc., of buildings, infrastructure, real estate, etc. It involves maintenance and operations, occupancy and space management, energy management, emergency management and business continuity, lease administration and accounting, etc. FM services depend on Wi-Fi, meters, gauges, smart devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), etc., to provide productive and cost-efficient environments, deliver cognitive capabilities, achieve real-time visibility, etc. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in the commercial and residential sectors.

India Facility Management Market Trends:

The rising number of urban development projects, coupled with the shifting consumer preferences towards clean, safe, and secure environments are resulting in the expansion of the real estate sector, thereby fueling the India facility management market. Moreover, the expanding information technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors are further elevating the demand for requisite infrastructures and organized spaces, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of AI and IoT technologies to automate FM services for energy efficiency audits is also augmenting the Indian market. Furthermore, the introduction of various favorable policies by government bodies, such as the Smart Cities Mission to promote sustainable and inclusive cities, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the post-pandemic return-to-the-workplace strategies and the emphasis on hybrid workspaces are anticipated to drive the India facilities management market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india facility management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Integrated Workplace Management System

Facility Operations and Security Management

Building Information Modeling

Facility Property Management

Facility Environment Management

Breakup by Service:

Deployment and Integration

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Service Level Agreement Management

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

