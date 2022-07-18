PlayEstates Launches First Gamified Platform with Real Estate Backed Assets

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayEstates is proud to announce the launch of its first gamified platform with real estate backed assets. Real estate is one of the best wealth-creating industries, and several efforts have been made to replicate the same business structure in the virtual gaming world. There are many play-to-earn games related to real estate, but they do not provide actual monetary returns for the players beyond the enjoyment of the games. To address this issue, PlayEstates has launched the first-of-its-kind Web3-based game to reward gamers on their platform.





The company has developed an unique gamefi platform where gamers can monetize their gaming habits and build real-life passive income. "We want gamers not only to succeed and have a blast in contents they love, but also be able to earn like pros, and build real assets in the physical world," the company's CEO William Guo said.

Using the PlayEstates platform, gamers can play blockchain-based games through a gamified model and, most importantly, create wealth and secure fractional ownership of IRL real estate assets. In short, PlayEstates is making owning property in the real world through the online play-to-earn fractional ownership model.

Video gamers will now be able to have fun and book profit as well. "Real estate has always been a safe bet with stable returns and appreciation, which is why we decided to back our tokens with the passive income generated from IRL real estate holdings," Guo added. Using the gaming platform, users can create wealth passively based on their gameplay.

Backed by founders with decades of combined experience in venture capital and the international business market, PlayEstates can maximize returns from real-world assets across asset classes, geographies, and many more.

In addition to the real-world financial backing that PlayEstates provides, the cost to participate in the games is also low. New investors and curious minds can get their feet wet in the digital economy at a low cost. With such opportunities, PlayEstates makes the creation of real wealth accessible to all people.

How gamers can benefit from the PlayEstates platform:

Gamers can build real estate holdings through a fractional ownership model

Access Play-to-Earn games and investments from anywhere in the world

Start investment with just a few dollars

$0 management fee for all gamers and their assets.

Who can play and create wealth by playing on PlayEstates?

Gamers of all ages can play and start building their wealth. In addition, there is a tier system for gamers where they can earn additional money based on different tiers.

Playing games and earning passive income is the primary business model of PlayEstates, and the platform is all set to welcome real estate and gaming enthusiasts. Curious gamers can check out the play-to-earn games via www.playestates.com and participate in the Ethereum blockchain economy for at a very low price.

About PlayEstates

PlayEstate is the first play-to-earn Web3 gaming platform that turns gaming hours into real-world real estate assets ownership. The platform's innovative GameFi platform utilizes real-backed assets for its tokens and rewards players through fractional ownership.

