People's Habits of Using TVs Change as TVs Develope
This article introduces how People's habits of using TVs change as TVs evolve.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Hub Entertainment Research's fourth annual TV Evolution study, home development not only affects viewers' habits and expectations, but also the business plans of content providers and advertisers. Streaming, voice control, and non-viewing uses of TV sets are the main ways to show how TV sets and viewers have evolved.
Streaming: The speed at which consumers are turning to smart TVs for streaming is impressive.
Nearly two-thirds (62%) of TV households report using a smart TV for streaming, up from less than half (47%) two years ago. This rapid growth was driven by a growing share of smart TV households and households using smart TV streaming.
Voice Control: Half (51%) of the most commonly used devices in U.S. households have a remote control with voice command capabilities, a share that has increased significantly since 2020 (38%).
Among households with a smart TV, one-third (33%) connect it to a smart speaker like Amazon's Echo or Google's Nest for voice control, an increase from 2020 (25%).
Non-viewing TVs: Smart TVs are not just for watching TV shows or movies. Among smart TV households, seven in 10 (73%) say they use the TV for other purposes, up from six in 10 (63%) in 2020.
The most popular non-TV activities on smart TVs are streaming music, mirroring or casting another screen, checking news or weather apps, or using a live browser.
As TV itself becomes an advertising platform, changes in user behavior brought about by the evolution of TV can affect marketing opportunities, exposure and effectiveness.
