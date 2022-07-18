Wireless Power Transmission Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is a key factor driving wireless power transmission market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market size reached USD 6.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market will entail contactless charging of portable and mobile devices, particularly in consumer electronics. Rising demand for consumer electronics especially smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices across the globe creates high demand for wireless power transmission technology. Majority of consumer electronics that need to be charged or constantly powered are connected to wall by cords. In addition, wireless power technology enables customers to charge and power consumer electrical gadgets while maintaining an aesthetic and cable-free setting. Rising adoption of WPT technology in electronics devices prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced technologies in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Panthronics AG, which is an Austria-based semiconductor company announced to launch fully integrated NFC wireless charging listener device PTX30W. It receives power wirelessly, eliminating the need for a microprocessor in listener device. It also offers significant space savings and enhanced design freedom to smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, smart rings, and many electronic devices.

Besides, Wireless Power Transmission Market Research Report makes clients aware about the various strategies that are used by key players of the market. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in the steadfast Wireless Power Transmission market report. Moreover, intricate market insights are turned into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provided to the users.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/1128

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Wireless Power Transmission market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Major companies in Wireless Power Transmission Market Report are:

Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corporation, NuCurrent Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Semtech Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Energous Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Wireless Power Transmission market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Wireless Power Transmission market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Wireless Power Transmission market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless power transmission market based on technology, transmitter application, implementation, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance

Transmitter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Chargers

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial Charging Solutions

Others

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Integrated

Aftermarket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Automotive

Industrial

Defense

Healthcare

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-power-transmission-market

Estimation of Market Size

The total size of the Wireless Power Transmission Market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size

Key Offerings:

Wireless Power Transmission Market Size and Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2030

Wireless Power Transmission Market Dynamics Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1128

Geographically, the global Wireless Power Transmission market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global Wireless Power Transmission market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the ongoing development of agitators as well as a rise in demand for such products. Apart from Asia Pacific, the demand from Canada and the U.S. are projected to boost the Wireless Power Transmission market in North America.

