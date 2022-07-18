Womens Activewear Market is Expected to Reach $216,868 Million by 2025, Growing a CAGR of 7.7% | Allied Market Research

Womens Activewear Market is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,”Womens Activewear Market by Product, Fabric, Distribution Channel and Price Range: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global women’s activewear market size was estimated to be $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Rapid rise in disposable income, shift in trend toward athleisure wear, surge in coastal tourism, and rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organization are expected to propel the growth of the global women’s activewear market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the offline distribution channel segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for the nearly three-fifths of the market.

The extensive advantages offered by activewear such as water resistance, bi-stretchable function, anti-bacterial fabric, wicking function, and others and surge in participation of consumers in physical and fitness activities majorly drive the global market.

On the basis of fabric, the market is divided on the basis of polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others. The polyester segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the spandex segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline distribution channel segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for the nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the study period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Mizuno Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., ASICS Corporation, Adidas AG, NIKE, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, PUMA SE, V.F. Corporation, Gap, Inc., and Under Armour, Inc.

Key findings of the Womens Activewear Market:

• In terms of value, the active outerwear segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

• North America is expected to dominate the market, registering a significant CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout forecast years, growing at a CAGR 9.6%, in terms of value.

• The polyester segment is anticipated to dominate global womens activewear market, registering a CAGR of 8.3%.

• China accounted for more than one-third of the total Asia-Pacific womens activewear market in 2017.

• In the global womens activewear market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, in terms of value.

