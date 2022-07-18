IN A WORLD FULL OF SCAMS & RUG PULLS, SEEK TOKEN LLC IS MAKING HUGE STEPS TO PROTECT & EDUCATE INVESTORS

SEEK Token LLC SOS Lounge Join the SEEK Telegram

LONDON, KENT, UK, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of 2022, over $300 Million dollars in assets have been lost to various fraudulent activities in the world of cryptocurrency. While cryptocurrency is becoming more mainstream, it is still substantially unregulated. With many new investors entering the decentralized finance industry each day, education and safety is of the utmost importance.

SEEK Token was started on the Binance Smart Chain in spring 2021 with the focus of hunting down and exposing scams. This mission was quite successful leading to the token and its founder being featured on multiple episodes of SBS Australia’s The Feed and an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Trafficked. Regardless of how much effort SEEK put into this mission, hundreds of scams continue to be launched nearly every day.

SEEK Token LLC, was later created to improve knowledge and safety in the decentralized finance industry. It was determined that Seek's efforts would be better served fighting fraudulent activities by providing services to promote safe projects from their inception. As a frontline option to improve project safety, Seek currently provide superior Know Your Customer (KYC) and comprehensive manual contract auditing services. They are able to carry out the service quickly and efficiently, to provide a secure service without having to charge the prices we see from other competitors.

Although SEEK has shifted to an LLC, they remain a token focused entity. Token holders come first and will remain shareholders in all future endeavors. Holders currently receive many benefits including revenue sharing through the SEEK safe drop system, NFT’s, and exclusive access to the SEEK O System (SOS) lounge.

SEEK token LLC is set up to provide generational wealth opportunity to its holders. Currently, the majority of the buy and sell taxes along with over 70% of all revenue generated from the KYC and audit services are shared with token holders via the SEEK safe drop utility. Each month SEEK selects a featured trusted partner token from the SOS and purchases that token throughout the month. These tokens are then distributed to the top 300 token holders as revenue sharing. SEEK token is purchased every third drop, which is sent to all token holders. This helps their partner tokens grow as well as provide continuing wealth growth for holders.

SEEK promote diversification within holders’ portfolios. To promote safety in investment. Seek have also created the SOS telegram lounge. This is a collection of SEEK KYCd and vetted projects with a similar safety focused mission. Individuals can go to the SOS to get updates on projects, listen to AMA’s and learn about new projects and presale opportunities. It is effectively a "Safe Haven" for investors to join, knowing that all of the prior checks have been completed to assure that projects have nothing but the best intentions to grow their projects.

SEEK also focus on education. Any individual is welcome to enter their space and ask any question related to crypto investing. SEEK have created and will continue creating multiple training videos on a variety of subjects. They currently host a weekly education focused twitter space with the goal to better educate the public on minimizing risk in investing.

SEEK is a project that I personally have and continue to work with. Rob is someone who has a vast wealth of experience within cryptocurrency and is a great role model for those who are looking to commence with their crypto journey in the correct and safest way possible. He is someone who should be embraced for his knowledge and also respected for the hard work that he continues to put in. Calling out a "Scam" project is not something to be taken lightly, but when the situation does arise where investors may lose money due to dishonest means, Rob handles the situation efficiently and effectively and works quickly to assure that funds are not stolen and is also quick to provide his findings to law enforcement where needed.

It's a real breath of fresh air to see people in this space working to help others, while promoting inclusivity and collaboration!

