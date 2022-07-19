Rising Inclination Toward A New Digitalized Setup To Strengthen The Digital Transformation Market Growth - Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Digital Transformation Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Digital Transformation. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Digital Transformation Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Digital Transformation market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Digital Transformation
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Digital Transformation, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Digital Transformation Market.
Digital technologies have risen to prominence as a critical determinant of economic growth, national security, and international competitiveness. The digital economy has a profound influence on the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of ordinary citizens. It affects everything from resource allocation to income distribution and growth. Global statistical accounting challenges notwithstanding, tracking the digital economy’s growth trajectory is essential because it serves as an integral forward-looking barometer of the economic growth and international competitiveness. Conceptually, the digital economy comprises goods and services that either were produced using digital technologies or include these technologies. The information and communications technology (ICT) industry stands at the center of much of this activity, underpinning the digital economy and serving as a reliable yardstick.
In the digital era, innovation, entrepreneurial dynamism, and information and ICT production will drive global competitive edge. The ICT industry and ICT-enabled industries make important contributions to economic growth. This paper attempts to value those contributions and benchmark the importance of the ICT sector in the U.S. economy by assessing its contributions to economic growth, job creation. The sector’s downstream contributions to the small business ecosystem and investments in reskilling and upskilling initiatives are examined. Finally, systemic challenges related to data privacy, trade, and immigration facing the sector are reviewed.
The global digital transformation market is expected to garner absolute dollar growth of US$ 1.7 Trillion until 2032. The industry is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 23.6% from 2015 to 2021. In the forecast period, the Internet of Things segment, by technology, is expected to lead the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2032. Regionally, North America is likely to dominate the industry, with the U.S making the most significant contribution, garnering US$ 811.7 Billion by 2032. On the other hand, APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region with China procuring US$ 134 Billion by 2032.
Competitive Landscape:
Organizations in the global digital transformation market are taking various initiatives to digitally transform their business. As the competition is rising, players are collaborating, partnering, and launching new products to gain a competitive edge. Some of the recent developments in the industry are as follows:
In October 2021, Siemens Smart Infrastructure acquired Wattsense, French hardware, and software firm that offers IoT management systems for small mid-sized buildings, bringing Siemens’ building product line to a new stage.
In August 2021, Kubota Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Accenture to enhance its digital transformation by transforming its business model to contribute to food, environmental, and water solutions. The partnership is likely to offer a platform for Kubota locally and globally by incorporating services that combine the digital technologies of Accenture, comprising AI and the IoT.
Key Segments Covered in the Global Digital Transformation Market Study
Digital Transformation Market by Technology
Digital Transformation for Cloud Computing
Digital Transformation for Big Data and Analytics
Digital Transformation for Mobility/ Social Media
Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity
Digital Transformation for Artificial Intelligence
Digital Transformation for Internet of Things
Others
Digital Transformation Market by Deployment
Digital Transformation for Cloud
Digital Transformation for On-premises
Digital Transformation Market by Organization Size
Digital Transformation for SMEs
Digital Transformation for Large Enterprises
Digital Transformation Market by Vertical
Digital Transformation for BFSI
Digital Transformation for Retail and E-Commerce
Digital Transformation for IT and Telecom
Digital Transformation for Media and Entertainment
Digital Transformation for Manufacturing
Digital Transformation for Healthcare and Life Sciences
Digital Transformation for Education
Digital Transformation for Government and Defense
Others
Digital Transformation Market by Region
North America Digital Transformation
Europe Digital Transformation
APAC Digital Transformation
Latin America Digital Transformation
