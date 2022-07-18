Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Presents Mayoral Award to the local Church of Scientology
Executive Mayor, Cllr Eugene Johnson handing over the Mayoral award to a Church of Scientology representative
The Church of Scientology is Presented an Award for its Humanitarian Work within the Eastern Cape
This is exactly what we need. Strong Churches and non-profit organizations that are really action-oriented and are ready to help the community are invaluable”GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly elected Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Cllr Eugene Johnson presented the Church of Scientology with a Mayoral Award recently for their relentless work in helping the Nelson Mandela Bay community to combat covid-19.
— Cllr Eugene Johnson
The Church has dedicated over 1.3 million hours of voluntary work across the entire country, offering free high-tech sanitization to high-risk areas. And so the Mayor wanted to acknowledge them for their “good deeds” done in her Municipality.
The ceremony, which took place on a Friday afternoon in the bay, began with an impactful message from the Mayor. In presenting the honorary award, the Mayor expressed her heartfelt thanks to the organization by saying “This is exactly what we need. Strong Churches and non-profit organizations that are really action-oriented and are ready to help the community are invaluable. We, as the government, cannot do this job alone. We cannot do it without you.”
The local humanitarian NPO has spent the last 605 days of lockdown on the frontlines helping with free decontamination, wellness education, and free skills development to uplift their country during this time.
To date, they claim to have also sanitized over 68,000 buildings across the country, from homeless shelters, clinics, hospitals, orphanages and many of whom are run by the department. They have also donated over 1.3 million hours combatting this virus and also claim to have sanitized over 1.3 million taxis, buses, ambulances, police cars, and more according to a report released by the NPO to its Board.
“We wanted to do our part in protecting our country and its people,” said Mandy Pelser, who received the award on behalf of the Church of Scientology.
Having just taken her position as Mayor, Cllr Eugene Johnson expressed massive interest in working with various organizations to bring change into the city.
Following the presentation of the award, the Mayor further commented on the Church of Scientology and said, “I love being able to give this award to you for all. The work that you have done in my city and everything you have established for all the future work to come.”
The representative of the Church of Scientology also commented on a new Church of Scientology being constructed right across from the city hall. In her words, the new Church of Scientology of Eastern Cape will assist the community in tackling illiteracy, decreasing drug abuse, increasing drug awareness, moral regeneration, Human Rights education, and more with their free community educational programs.
“We are filled with immense gratitude for what the Mayor has done for us today. It is an honor for us to be here and we are always ready to back up the community.” Concluded Ms. Pelser.
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
COVID-19 in SA | Volunteers the unsung heroes