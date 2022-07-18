Increasing Popularity Of Rapid Testing Kits Across The World To Propel Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue By 2032
Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Is Anticipated To Surge To A Valuation Of US$ 66 Billion By 2028SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Lateral Flow Assays-based POC Tests to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Point of Care Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hematology Testing Products Market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Point of Care Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Point of Care Diagnostics Market across various industries and regions
While there will be uncertainties, stakeholders can navigate them by factoring in historic and current drivers of change when strategizing for 2020 and beyond. Among these drivers are a growing and aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infrastructure investments, technological advancements, evolving care models, higher labor costs amidst workforce shortages, and the expansion of health care systems in developing markets. Health care systems need to work toward a future in which the collective focus shifts away from treatment, to prevention and early intervention. For years, financial challenges have shadowed the world’s public and private health systems to varying degrees, and we expect the situation to persist in 2020. This will make “value” a watchword in health care payment reform. The entry of non-traditional players in the health care sector have the potential to both support and suppress incumbents’ efforts to grow revenue. Digital giants and digital-first health solution disruptors are demonstrating that there could be an easier and more user-friendly way to conduct health care transactions.
Health care stakeholders are implementing payment reforms such as value-based payment models that help providers, payers, and patients achieve the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Technology-enabled patient engagement strategies are enabling increased financial independence for patients in their health care decisions, in addition to improving interactions with their health care systems. Governments are also moving the needle by adopting universal health coverage and introducing pricing controls on pharmaceuticals and medical technology devices. Population health management (PHM) is being used to identify people’s health care needs and offer services accordingly.
Focus on healthcare has bolstered across the world and demand for near-patient testing has also increased subsequently. Advancements in the healthcare industry have made medical tests more rapid and efficient than before.
Use of advanced technologies, increasing spending on research and development activity, increasing focus on patient-centric care solutions, increasing burden on healthcare institutions, and shortage of skilled staff in medical testing institutions are some of the major factors that will drive the growth of the point of care diagnostics market over the years to come.
However, adoption of point of care test kits (POCT) is expected to be hindered by lengthy and time-consuming regulatory approval processes. Overall, sales of point of care diagnostic kits are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028.
Key Segments Covered in Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Research
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Platform:
Lateral Flow Assays-based POC Tests
Dipsticks POC
Microfluidic Point of Care Testing
Molecular Diagnostics
Immunoassay Technology
Others
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application:
Glucose Monitoring Products
Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products
Infectious Disease Testing Products
Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products
Urinalysis Testing Products
Cholesterol Testing Products
Hematology Testing Products
Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products
Others
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by End User:
Point of Care Diagnostics for Hospitals
Point of Care Diagnostics for Diagnostic Laboratories
Point of Care Diagnostics for Clinics/Physician Offices
Point of Care Diagnostics for Home Care
Others
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Region:
North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market
Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics Market
Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market
East Asia Point of Care Diagnostics Market
South Asia & Oceania Point of Care Diagnostics Market
MEA Point of Care Diagnostics Market
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Point of Care Diagnostics Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
Point of Care Diagnostics Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Point of Care Diagnostics ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
Point of Care Diagnostics Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Point of Care Diagnostics It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
Point of Care Diagnostics Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Point of Care Diagnostics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Point of Care Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed
Post COVID consumer spending on Point of Care Diagnostics : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Point of Care Diagnostics market growth.
More Valuable Insights on Point of Care Diagnostics Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Point of Care Diagnostics , Sales and Demand of Point of Care Diagnostics , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
