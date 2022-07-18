41.2% Prefer Plastic-Free Packaging When They Use Any Food Ordering and Delivery Platform: GoodFirms Survey
30.9% noticed a slight increase in their online ordering habits after the pandemic.
36.8% are delighted with the online food platforms they use.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, a globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report-" Food Ordering and Delivering Platforms - Market, Trends, and Opportunities." It attempts to identify and analyze the current trends, challenges, consumer preferences, and industry players of the global food ordering and delivery market.
— GoodFirms Research
The study highlights how food ordering and delivery platforms like UberEats, Deliveroo, Zomato, etc., are growing tremendously in revenue and user base with new technological features, increased focus on customer service, and expanded digital capabilities.
Research also analyzes, despite challenges, how online food ordering and delivering platforms are accelerating their service infrastructure in terms of technological integrations, hiring new employees, increasing flexibility, etc.
"Using the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain can be a game changer for food ordering and delivery platforms," asserts GoodFirms.
The report provides an overview of the market outlook for food ordering and delivery platforms, including a variety of factors like increasing consumer demand for convenience and speed, as well as technological advances such as smartphone apps and online ordering tools that contributed to the growth of this industry.
The research also highlights the major online food ordering and delivery players. Here the survey statistics reveal that 24% of respondents prefer JustEat Takeaway, 22% UberEats, 20.6% FoodPanda, 19.9% Zomato, 16.2% Grubhub, 15% Doordash, 14.7% Deliveroo, 14.7% Postmates, 8.8% Delivery Hero and 1.5% others.
"The United States of America, the United Kingdom, India, China, and Saudi Arabia are the major food ordering and delivery platforms markets."
GoodFirms' survey provides valuable insights and uncovers primary reasons regarding consumer preferences and buying behavior regarding online food ordering.
Further, the research reveals the top factors considered in choosing online food ordering and delivery platforms. It includes the delivery time/service, discounts, quality of food, ratings/reviews, availability of multiple payments, and additional factors like cost, packaging and platform size, etc.
38.2% consider delivery time and service quality as the main factors in ordering food online. (GoodFirms Survey)
The research also discloses the current trends in food ordering and delivery platforms, such as mobile apps and websites for placing an order, social media for brand awareness, subscription-based models, and tapping new channels for order placement and delivery.
In addition, the research explores the challenges impacting restaurant partners, like issues maintaining food quality and staff availability during peak hours. The food ordering and delivery platforms have difficulty maintaining the taste for long-distance food deliveries. Consumers are concerned about food tampering during delivery and also struggle with poor wrong user interface of some platforms.
Furthermore, the analysis also calls attention to known future opportunities in food ordering and delivery platforms, such as integrating drones and robots in the supply chain for 24*7 delivery, implementing AI-based recommendations and virtual assistants, custom menu engineering, eco-friendly and plastic-free industry, etc.
GoodFirms concludes that the research outcomes will help food order and delivery companies and allied restaurant partners get valuable insights to scale their business further and attain a more profitable regime.
Key Findings:
–Delivery time and service quality are the most considered factors in ordering online food.
–JustEat, Takeaway, and UberEats are preferred across Latin American and European countries.
–Zomato and Swiggy are significant players in the sub-Indian continent.
–58.8% of surveyees stated that they use mobile applications for placing an order.
–22.1% prefer a subscription for ordering multiple meals throughout the week.
–95.6% reported using cashless payments to pay for their food orders.
–22.1% tend to drop their orders due to the unavailability of multiple payment methods.
–Premium subscription users are rapidly increasing due to their rewards and savings.
–Cloud and Ghost Kitchens, for only takeaways, are increasing to serve online consumers.
–17.6% conduct their own research before ordering food online.
–16.2% would like their products delivered through robots and drones.
–35.3% avoid ordering from platforms with poor customer service and food quality.
–20.6% use suggested recommendations when they can’t decide.
–The latest technologies can positively impact businesses in efficiently managing operations, supply chain, customer service, virtual assistance for consumers, etc.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey-"Food Ordering and Delivering Platforms - Market, Trends, and Opportunities" was conducted between 5th June to 21st June 2022. The survey queried selected users of online food and delivery platforms worldwide who shared their preferences, buying behavior, ordering frequencies, etc. A total of 680 participants responded to the survey.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C -based research firm
