High Vis Army boost for civil construction industry

18 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is transforming Tasmania’s economy through a range of initiatives to develop and build the State.

We know that civil construction skilled workers are right now in high demand across Australia with the historically high construction activity to be the new normal for years to come.

Construction projects are growing in complexity and there are challenges in delivering our $5.6 billion infrastructure program in the available skills and expertise to meet these targets. That is why we have backed our ambitious infrastructure program with the $9 million High Vis Army, in an effort to grow the industry workforce by 25 per cent to meet these challenges.

The Civil Contractors Federation (CCF) is inviting people working in the civil industry to this week find out more about the High Vis Army project.

It’s an initiative of ours that is being rolled out in partnership with a number of organisations, including the Master Builder’s Tasmania, the Housing Industry and Civil Contractors Federation.

CCF Interim CEO, Phil Sidney, said the High Vis Army project was vital for the sector.

“The Government has listened to our industry and has committed to the most ambitious infrastructure program in the State’s history,” Mr Sidney said.

“But to turn that vision into reality, we need to grow the size of the civil workforce by 25 per cent. That’s why the High Vis Army policy is vital. It’s giving us the support to take the industry to the next level.

"We want to see people from the civil sector find out more about the opportunities in the industry and how we can all play our part in growing the industry. It’s also a great chance for people working in the industry to catch up with each other during what has been a very busy period.”

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering opportunities to bolster the workforce and provide additional skills and training that will attract and retain more workers to the industry to help strengthen Tasmania’s future.

