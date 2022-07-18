Asset Performance Management Market With Top Countries Data: Growth Opportunities, Leading Players & Forecast to 2027

Asset Performance Management Market

The asset performance management market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for automation in customer service and increase in smartphone penetration drive the growth of the global asset performance management market.

On the other hand, chances of failure in terms of coming with accurate responses restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, gesture recognition technology and the feature of multi-language support in IVAs are anticipated to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 322 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7824

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asset Performance Management Market:

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to growing adoption of remote working culture across the globe and there's also been a surge in the demand for cloud-based applications.

• Accordingly, there's also been a steep increase in the need for risk-based maintenance among various industry verticals, which has impacted the global market for asset performance management positively.

The global asset performance management market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

By component, the software segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2027. The services segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7824

By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The cloud segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

By geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, garnering around two-fifths of the global asset performance management market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global asset performance management market report include Aveva Inc. (OTCMKTS: AVEVF), Siemens AG (OTCMKTS: SIEGY), Bentley System (NASDAQ: BSY), GE digital, ABB Group (NYSE: ABB), Infor Inc., Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM). These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Affective Computing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter