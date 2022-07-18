Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 10% To Reach US$ 18.55 Billion by 2022-2032
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market By Test Type, Cancer Type, Service Provider & Region - Forecast 2022-2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer-focused genetic testing services market is expected to be worth US$ 6.5 billion in 2021 and US$ 7.15 billion by 2022. The market is expected to generate USD 18.55 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2032.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market Overview
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing is prescribed by the physician to the patient who has history of cancer in their family. The risk of cancer in the future is diagnosed by performing the Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing. A panel test is performed for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing to check the mutation of the gene.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing is always performed under the supervision of a genetic specialist. To perform the genetic testing, a blood sample is taken to perform the panel test and diagnose the mutation in the gene. There are two group of people who require to perform the Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing.
Group one people include the patient who does not have cancer but some of their family members have a history of cancer. Group two include the patient who already has cancer and want to know that is cancer occur due to the genetic mutation.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Drivers and Restraints
The rising prevalence of cancer is the primary factor driving the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market over the forecast period. The change in the lifestyle of people is responsible for the increasing prevalence of cancer which will ultimately upsurge the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market.
Moreover, increasing awareness among the people about personal health and also the launch of a various awareness campaign by NGO has propelled the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market. Also, the availability of a various easy method for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing will also increase the demand for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market over the next decade.
On other hand, very few people suffer from cancer due to genetic mutation which can deter the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market. Also, less preference of people in under developing economies toward the genetic testing will also hamper the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Market Overview
The change in lifestyle which increases the incidences of cancer is responsible for the exponential growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market over the forecast period. Only 5-10% of cancer cases are related to the genetics which may decline the importance of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services.
In general, Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing can be done by two methods i.e. chromosome testing and DNA testing. Chromosome testing of done to analyze the single mutation while the DNA testing is done to analyze the multiple mutations in the gene.
The DNA testing can be done by two methods i.e. direct DNA testing and indirect DNA testing. Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing is most common perform to diagnose breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Among all service provider in Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market share in term of value.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Regional Overview
Based on the regional presence, Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is classified into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America region is expected to gain major market share in term of value due to the high acceptance of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services in U.S. and Canada.
The Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is then followed by Europe and Japan owing to high awareness among the people about the genetic testing. The APECJ and China are anticipated to grow at a greater pace over the forecast period due to high patient pool suffering from cancer.
Among all the region, Latin America and Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market due to less acceptance of genetic testing and low awareness among the people about the cancer diagnostics.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Key Players
Some of the key players found across the value chain of Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare, KIMS Hospitals, Rush University Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital, Northeast Medical Group and others.
The research report on Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
The report on Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on
• Market Segments
• Market Dynamics
• Market Size
• Supply & Demand
• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
• Competition & Companies involved
• Indication
• Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
• Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
• China
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report on Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.
The report on Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Segmentation
The global Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is classified on the basis of test type, cancer type, service provider, and region.
Based on test type Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is segmented into following:
• Chromosome Testing
• DNA Testing
• Direct DNA Testing
• Indirect DNA Testing
• Biochemical Genetic Testing
Based on cancer type Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is segmented into following
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer,
• Lung Cancer
• Bladder Cancer
• Kidney Cancer
• Other
Based on service provider Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is segmented into following:
• Hospital
• Specialty Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Specialized Cancer Institutes
