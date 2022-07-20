WallySmarter.com Finds you Profitable Walmart Products to Sell

Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart Number of Sellers on Walmart

Accurate Walmart Seller Tools, such as Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart UPC Lookup, and Walmart Sales Estimates Are Finally Here

It's hard to know which Walmart products are selling well and which ones aren't. You might as well be throwing darts at a board. With WallySmarter.com, you get accurate sales estimates.” — Lewis Civin, Founder of Wallysmarter.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Civin, Founder of Wallysmarter.com, has announced the launch of the first easy to use Walmart product research tools available anywhere in the world. Up to now, 3rd Party Sellers have been forced to use Amazon Seller Tools which are not relevant on the Walmart marketplace. Save time and money by using the correct Walmart keyword research tool “It's hard to know which Walmart products are selling well and which ones aren't. You might as well be throwing darts at a board. With WallySmarter.com, you get accurate sales estimates.” – Mr Civin.Walmart Fulfillment Services, as a direct competitor to Amazon FBA, has been growing exponentially, and for good reason. 3rd Party Sellers on Walmart are finding the marketplace less competitive than Amazon and as a result, more profitable. In 2021, there were 6.3m Third-Party Sellers on Amazon whereas Walmart had 114 700 Third-Party Sellers. This translates to 48 customers for every 1 Seller on Amazon versus 1918 customers for every 1 seller on Walmart.In the last 2 years alone, Walmart has spent over $50 Billion on their Fulfillment infrastructure, preparing for the increase in 3rd Party Sellers.As more Sellers are moving to Walmart, it has become more important for Sellers to have access to accurate and easy to access Walmart Seller Tools.Mr Civin explains that it is best to find products with an existing demand on Walmart. However, he recommends competing products should have few reviews - indicating a new arrival can compete equitably with the products already selling. The WallySmarter Product Research Tool guides sellers directly to these types of profitable products.Only with the depth of the Wallysmarter.com database of 12 million Walmart keywords and 200 million Walmart products, can prospective sellers really carry out product research efficiently and effectively. “New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for an easy free trial. No credit card information is required. New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for a free trial. Wallysmarter.com even has an Walmart Chrome Extension , offering accurate sales estimates per product.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Lewis CivinEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/

Step-by-Step How to Use WallySmarter.com To Find Products To Sell on Walmart