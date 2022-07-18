Introducing ITO – The Trending Asian Hemisphere Luxury Suitcase Brand Launching in North American Market

The launch includes the brand’s most popular product lines, the classic PISTACHIO and PISTACHIO Lucky series suitcases.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind the wildly popular luxury suitcase brand, ITO , is pleased to announce the launch of its most coveted product lines to the North American market.ITO, founded in 2007, is committed to providing "urban travelers" with modern travel lifestyle products that enhance comfort and style while providing amazing functionality.The company’s suitcases are named after the Pistachio Nuts to signify an impenetrable hard outer shell protecting what is valuable inside. ITO aims to use practical, intimate, and chic design aesthetics to accompany travelers to explore freely with their senses and immerse themselves in this beautiful and fascinating world, creating their own reality.In the brand’s most recent news, ITO has made an exciting entrance into the North American market after its resounding success throughout the Asian hemisphere. The move comes as a result of the remarkably high demand for ITO to expand its luxury suitcase brand and will mainly include the sale of its most popular lines.“Our initial launch to Canada and the US will include our most coveted items, the classic PISTACHIO and PISTACHIO Lucky series suitcases – the PISTACHIO Clutch and PISTACHIO Weekend,” says President of the company, Bob Xu. “In the near future, we will also slowly bring in other lines of suitcases and accessories, such as the Truffle backpack, duffle bag, and PISTACHIO Matte series, etc. to the North American market. Not only that, but we will also be launching North American market exclusive suitcase series that are yet to be announced.”What truly sets ITO well apart from other luxury suitcase brands is its impeccable attention to detail and features. The PISTACHIO Series, for example, offers a timeless design that perfectly achieves the feel of ‘Comfortably Light,’ providing the traveler with a light and smooth journey with perfect maneuverability. The brand’s designer created the PISTACHIO series with a gentle and soft curved surface design, achieving a smooth and elegant appeal, compared to conventional rounded corners. Add to that the company’s unique patented Pebble clamshell lock that protects and conceals zippers, travelers can be rest assured their zippers won’t be damaged - while still looking sleek and flawless.Furthermore, the PISTACHIO series boasts additional highly refined features, including:• Uniquely patented Pebble clamshell combination lock – also TSA approved• Exterior material made of 4-layer German Bayer polycarbonate sheets, providing a tuff and firm structure that can resist extreme forces, impact, and weight support of up to 100KG• Interior featuring fully enclosed mesh design and long-lasting antibacterial lining to protect against 3 types of bacteria and 2 types of viruses• Japanese YKK branded zipper with impeccable quality and reliability• Trim stitching that uses German branded Amann – the stitcher for Hermes• Silent double wheels with 360 degrees maneuverability – a collaboration with the German brand, Permoa• High strength aluminum alloy handle• And so much more“Since our inception, ITO has gathered many travelers who share an interest in curiosity, freedom, independence, and the urge to explore unique aspects of life,” Bob states. “We have become their fashionable travel companion on the road, being a part of the image, they convey, the emotions they express and the memories they keep. We couldn’t be more pleased to bring this experience and passion to the North American market – we hope you love our line as much as we do.”For more information about ITO, please visit https://itocases.co/ About ITOITO is a luxury suitcase brand that has taken the Asian hemisphere suitcase market by storm. Since its establishment in 2007, the company has focused on integrating a "simple, distinctive, and vibrant modern aesthetic" into its products, all while focusing on continuous development of visual appeal, seamless craftsmanship, and customer experience.Over the years, the brand has won multiple industry awards throughout its journey, including the German Red Dot Design Award in 2014 for its GINKGO series and the German iF Design Award in 2019 for its renowned PISTACHIO series.Additionally, ITO has worked with notable organizations and franchises, including a collaboration with the British Museum in 2017 to celebrate 10 successful years since its establishment. This partnership featured the PISTACHIO series suitcases, with exterior designs inspired by the pillars of ancient civilization - Egypt, Greece, China, Japan -launching 5 limited edition colors representing the five elements of our planet: Earth, Water, Wood, Fire, and Metal. Not only that, but in 2018 ITO collaborated with the Jurassic series films to launch a limited-edition line of cases to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the franchise’s first 1993 release. The collab combined a retro military style with the sleek and modern design of ITO PISTACHIO suitcases, reshaping the retro modern aesthetic consumers have grown to love.ITO’s mission statement is “I Travel Original,” and the brand’s name stands for:I (Independent)Independent thinking and judgmentT (Travel)Explore and create eye opening experiencesO (Original)Freedom to express and create our own paths in life