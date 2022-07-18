Flynn DOJ Report and Submission Available For Download
Long awaited report released
I decided to make the report free and available because I wanted the American people to see for themselves the real threats posed to our country,”WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everett Stern has released the long-awaited Flynn Report. The 231-page document is available as a free download on his Substack channel https://everettstern.substack.com. The report which has been submitted to the DOJ (Department of Justice) details attempts by the Patriot Caucus headed by Michael Flynn to blackmail and exhort Republican politicians to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and their ongoing efforts to lay the groundwork that could shape the outcome of future elections. The report contains photos, legal filings, text messages and other correspondence related to an attempt to have Stern’s private intelligence company Tactical Rabbit find compromising information on current members of the US Congress and Senate and use it to pressure them. Stern has previously testified before the January 6th Committee.
— Everett Stern
The Patriot Caucus is a nationwide network of rightwing groups, such as the Oath Keepers, with thousands of branches numbering millions of followers across the United States. They are being organized and mobilized by General Flynn.
The document details the role played by non-profits controlled by Flynn to channel funds to political campaigns of candidates supportive of their agenda seeking public office. Part of that agenda is to have these candidates if elected change State election laws. “What they are seeking to do is undermine US democracy and replace it with an autocracy, it amounts to treason,” said Stern.
Everett Stern first came to public attention as a whistleblower in the HSBC banking scandal which resulted in the largest fine in American banking history of $1.92 billion. “I decided to make the report free and available because I wanted the American people to see for themselves the real threats posed to our country,” said Stern
For more information contact
Everett Stern
CEO and Intelligence Director
Tactical Rabbit
www.TacticalRabbit.com
tacticalrabbit@tacticalrabbit.com
(703) 408 - 4973
Twitter @EverettStern1
Everett Stern
Tactical Rabbit
+1 703-408-4973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter