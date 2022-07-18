Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,902 in the last 365 days.

Flynn DOJ Report and Submission Available For Download

Everett Stern in front of the Capitol

Everett Stern in front of the Capitol

Front Cover Flynn Report

Flynn Report

Long awaited report released

I decided to make the report free and available because I wanted the American people to see for themselves the real threats posed to our country,”
— Everett Stern
WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everett Stern has released the long-awaited Flynn Report. The 231-page document is available as a free download on his Substack channel https://everettstern.substack.com. The report which has been submitted to the DOJ (Department of Justice) details attempts by the Patriot Caucus headed by Michael Flynn to blackmail and exhort Republican politicians to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and their ongoing efforts to lay the groundwork that could shape the outcome of future elections. The report contains photos, legal filings, text messages and other correspondence related to an attempt to have Stern’s private intelligence company Tactical Rabbit find compromising information on current members of the US Congress and Senate and use it to pressure them. Stern has previously testified before the January 6th Committee.

The Patriot Caucus is a nationwide network of rightwing groups, such as the Oath Keepers, with thousands of branches numbering millions of followers across the United States. They are being organized and mobilized by General Flynn.

The document details the role played by non-profits controlled by Flynn to channel funds to political campaigns of candidates supportive of their agenda seeking public office. Part of that agenda is to have these candidates if elected change State election laws. “What they are seeking to do is undermine US democracy and replace it with an autocracy, it amounts to treason,” said Stern.

Everett Stern first came to public attention as a whistleblower in the HSBC banking scandal which resulted in the largest fine in American banking history of $1.92 billion. “I decided to make the report free and available because I wanted the American people to see for themselves the real threats posed to our country,” said Stern

For more information contact
Everett Stern
CEO and Intelligence Director
Tactical Rabbit
www.TacticalRabbit.com
tacticalrabbit@tacticalrabbit.com
(703) 408 - 4973
Twitter @EverettStern1

Everett Stern
Tactical Rabbit
+1 703-408-4973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Flynn DOJ Report and Submission Available For Download

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.