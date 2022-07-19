Submit Release
OSHA Confined Space Documentation and Guidance

Safety and a healthy workplace, especially in conditions where there are confined spaces, are the responsibility of every employer to their employees.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSHA promotes the safety and health of America’s working men and women by enforcing and setting standards; providing training, outreach, and education; establishing partnerships; and encouraging continual improvement in workplace safety and health.

OSHA Confined Space

Confined Space Rescue is a subset of technical rescue operations that involves the rescue and recovery of victims trapped in confined spaces or in a place only accessible through confined spaces, such as underground vaults, storage silos, storage tanks, or sewers.

Confined space rescues can be technically challenging due to the environment in which they occur. Confined spaces are often narrow and constricting, preventing easy access by rescuers. They are usually either unlit or poorly lit, so rescuers must provide their own light source. Finally, confined spaces often contain hazardous materials in liquid or gas form which can be harmful or fatal to humans.

These hazards can be fatal as they create a limited window in which to perform a rescue. The general rule is that after four minutes without oxygen, a person in a confined space will likely suffer asphyxia resulting in either brain damage or death. The urgent need to rescue someone from a confined space often leads to ill-prepared rescue attempts. Two-thirds of all of the deaths occurring in confined spaces are attributed to persons attempting to rescue someone else.

Confined Space Rescue Teams provide a cost-saving alternative to maintaining equipment and personnel for an on-site Team.

They can furnish confined space rescue team services to industries and execute permit-required confined space rescues in accordance with T8 CCR 5157 and CFR Title 29 1910.146. This enables rescue teams that are fully equipped and qualified to perform horizontal and vertical rescue configurations.

