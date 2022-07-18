Insane Game Trailer Launches Daily Videogame Challenge

What Do You Get When A 53-Year-Old Comedian Makes a Video Game and Then Raps About It?

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Score Wins Money (the online high score arcade that hands out prizes to winners) launches BREAK INVADERS, it’s third original game featured in it’s daily gaming tournament with a bathsit crazy game trailer starring the game’s creator “rapping to the beat” over stock footage. Break Invaders is a mashup of mechanics from videogame classics Breakout and Space Invaders. The game was created by comedian and New Yorker Cartoonist Victor Varnado.The 53-year-old comedian wanted to prove that he’s “still got it” and can be “hip to the jimmy jam that the kids do.” Varnado, as his alter-rapping-ego King Supernuts, erratically jibbers cryptic lyrics that hide a clue to a secret prize in the ridiculous video comprised of stock imagery, music from Envato Elements, and gameplay footage.From the questionable rap performance taken from a Zoom video recording to every single voice in the oh so slightly off key choral apex, Varnado’s weird sensibilities are throughout every frame of this jackhammer to the eyeballs.“I remember seeing this Yar’s Revenge videogame commercial in the 80’s . I wanted to recreate the style of singing a grand song about the game and then cutting back to really simple graphics. Also, the tone of this article is kind of mean. ” - Victor VarnadoVarnado, a serial procrastinator and complainer, created the game Break Invaders in 48 hours because he was trying to show off. F that guy. He looks suspicious.Registered players who take the daily high score in Break Invaders win a daily prize. Thousands of dollars worth of prizes have already been given away on the “casual eSports” site, highscorewm.com.As a comedian, Victor Varnado has appeared on Late Night With Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His writing and cartooning work have been showcased in The New Yorker, MAD magazine, VICE, Marvel Comics, and Salon.High score wins money is a joint venture between Supreme Robot Pictures, LLC and Great Sandwich, LLC.