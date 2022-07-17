Williston Barracks / MV Crash w/ Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1004464

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/17/22; 10:53

TOWN: CHARLOTTE

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: HINESBURG RD & SPEAR ST

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: NATALIE GENTRY

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: HINESBURG, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: RIGHT SIDE BUMPER

INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND LEFT ARM

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/17/22 at 10:53, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located between Hinesburg Road and Spear Street in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing north on Spear Street pinned to a telephone pole. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Natalie Gentry, was traveling east on Hinesburg Road made a left turn on to Spear Street before the crash. Gentry stated she looked back at the road sign to see if she had made the left turn on the correct street. Which as result drifted her off the roadway and collided with the telephone pole. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Gentry sustained a neck and arm injury, and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Charlotte Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Elite Auto Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene, along with Green Mountain Power was called out to assist with the telephone pole.

Troopers were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department and Elite Auto Towing.

Trooper Carl Exantus

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

2777 St George Rd,

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Carl.Exantus@vermont.gov