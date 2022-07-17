Williston Barracks / MV Crash w/ Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1004464
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/17/22; 10:53
TOWN: CHARLOTTE
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: HINESBURG RD & SPEAR ST
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: NATALIE GENTRY
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: HINESBURG, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: RIGHT SIDE BUMPER
INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND LEFT ARM
HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/17/22 at 10:53, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located between Hinesburg Road and Spear Street in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing north on Spear Street pinned to a telephone pole. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Natalie Gentry, was traveling east on Hinesburg Road made a left turn on to Spear Street before the crash. Gentry stated she looked back at the road sign to see if she had made the left turn on the correct street. Which as result drifted her off the roadway and collided with the telephone pole. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Gentry sustained a neck and arm injury, and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Charlotte Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Elite Auto Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene, along with Green Mountain Power was called out to assist with the telephone pole.
Troopers were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department and Elite Auto Towing.
Trooper Carl Exantus
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
2777 St George Rd,
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111