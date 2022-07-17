Submit Release
igroups Technical Team Demonstrate Their Cloud Expertise

AWS partner logo image

AWS partner

Garry Forsyth and Danny Williams of igroup CAMS update their AWS certs

Well done lads”
— Steve Rastall
RUNCORN, CHESHIRE, UK, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igroup’s long serving IT experts Garry Forsyth and Danny Williams have been busy updating their cloud knowledge by passing the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification.

Passing AWS certifications validates cloud expertise to help our professionals highlight in-demand skills to build effective, innovative teams for cloud initiatives using AWS. The certifications require a lot of study, practice, and commitment to learning AWS technologies.

This latest qualification follows on from their success in passing Microsoft Specialist: Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions.

Microsoft notes that its role-based Azure certifications, “Show you are keeping pace with today’s technical roles and requirements.”

Being on-site AWS and Azure infrastructure experts has afforded Garry and Danny a lot of responsibility and ensured that they are working at the top-end of the industry.

Furthermore, gaining new knowledge and skills leads to improved job performance. According to the Global Knowledge 2019 IT Skills and Salary Report, IT professionals “overwhelmingly report better job effectiveness after achieving a new certification.”

