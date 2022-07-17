NA Chairman praises nation's martyrs

VIETNAM, July 17 -

NGHỆ AN — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghệ An to present certificates recognising martyrs’ great contributions to the nation, ahead of Việt Nam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The certificates were presented to families of 75 martyrs by the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and in 30 provinces and cities nationwide.

On behalf of the Party, State and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, Huệ expressed his gratitude to "heroic mothers, heroes of the armed forces, wounded and sick soldiers, families of martyrs, and all of those who rendered service to the nation."

According to the top legislator, over the past 75 years, the preferential policies and targeting laws for martyrs, invalids, families of martyrs, and people with meritorious services to the revolution have been revised and supplemented continuously in line with the country's economic and social development.

To date, 9.2 million people who rendered service to the nation have enjoyed preferential policies.

The NA leader paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at Kim Liên Special National Historic Site in Nam Đàn District, his hometown.

He also visited and presented gifts to 84-year-old hero of the armed forces Đoàn Minh Nguyệt in Nghi Lộc District, and heroic mother Nguyễn Thị Kim Oanh in Vinh City.

The same day, Huệ offered incenses and flowers in commemoration of martyrs at the Đồng Lộc Cross-road historic site in Can Lộc District, the central province of Hà Tĩnh, and Truông Bồn historical site in central Nghệ An Province.

The Đồng Lộc cross-road was an important intersection during the war time. US forces tried to ravage this area in order to block the supply of weapons, food and personnel from the North to southern battlefields. In just 240 days and nights, from March - October, 1968, the US air force dropped 48,600 bombs of all kinds down here.

The area also witnessed the heroic sacrifice of 10 young volunteer girls who were on their duties to repair the road after a fierce battle.

In the Truông Buồn historical site, the NA Chairman offered incenses at the memorial house for 1,240 heroes and martyrs who died on the legendary Truông Bồn road to protect the route.

On October 31, 1968, 13 of the 14 youth volunteers of Company 317 were killed by US bombing in this area, a few hours before the US declared a halt to the bombing of the North of Việt Nam. Since then, the site has been a symbol of the bravery of Vietnamese youth volunteers.

From 1964 to 1968, the US dropped 18,936 bombs and tens of thousands of rockets onto Đô Lương District, including Truông Bồn area. However, tens of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers, youth volunteers and locals persisted in fighting the enemy and securing the route for trucks carrying support to the southern battlefield. — VNS