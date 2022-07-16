Submit Release
DLNR News Release – Multiple State Beach Parks to Close This Weekend Due to Impending Storm

Posted on Jul 15, 2022 in Featured, Newsroom

(HONOLULU) – Ahead of reports of a “historic” South Pacific swell bringing high surf and rough ocean conditions over the weekend, several State beach parks along south-facing shores will be closed.

This large south swell is expected to be the largest seen in Hawaii over the last decade. Waves are forecast to peak in the 15-20 foot range on the south shores of each island, building all day Saturday to high surf warning levels Saturday night through Sunday night. Large wave run up and coastal impacts are expected, especially during the late afternoon high tides.

In light of the anticipated swells, DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) will be closing the following beach park on Saturday and possibly Sunday based on impact and assessment.

Hawai’i Island: Hāpuna State Recreation Area, Kua Bay, and Kekaha Kai.

(DSP is in alignment with Hawaii County Beach closures)

 

Maui: Mākena State Park will be open on Saturday and based on monitoring and discussion with Maui County Ocean Safety Officers, may close on Sunday.

O’ahu: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on the Makapu’u Point Lighthouse trail is an area of concern. The tide pools remain closed. Ignoring this closure may be extremely hazardous due to the anticipated high surf. Keawa’ula section of Ka’ena Point State Park may also be subject to closure.

