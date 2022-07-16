Submit Release
Construction underway on new North West CFLC



16 July 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is strengthening the future of children aged from birth to five by investing in their education, health and wellbeing.

Our Government has committed $28 million to deliver six new Child and Family Learning Centres across the State to improve the lives of young Tasmanian children by supporting parents and enhancing accessibility of services in the local community.

Today, I had the pleasure of visiting the construction site of the new Waratah-Wynyard Child and Family Learning Centre (CFLC).

Construction is progressing well on the new CFLC, with Burnie-based contractor Stubbs Construction commencing work onsite in February this year.

Underground services are now in place and building slabs are down, with timber framing for the new buildings commencing shortly.

Not only will this CFLC benefit children and their families for years to come, the construction phase is supporting local jobs, helping drive Tasmania’s unemployment rate to its lowest level on record.

The design of the new CFLC has been informed by extensive consultation, with a Local Enabling Group (LEG) established to guide its development, with the services and support facilities at each new CFLC tailored to meet the specific needs of their communities.

The LEG for the new CFLC, which has representation from parents and carers and service providers, has overseen the design to ensure it is shaped by those who will use it.

Located adjacent to the Table Cape Primary School, works are expected to be completed in early 2023.

Construction of the new East Tamar CFLC is also currently underway, and works are expected to commence later this year on the new West Ulverstone CFLC.

