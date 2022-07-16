Bravo Screensis pleased to introduce Wind Strength Large Motorized Screens

retractable large screen Large motorized retractable screen larage motorized screen

Bravo Screens is pleased to introduce Wind Strength Large Motorized Screens. These motorized screens are built to withstand strong winds.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Screens is pleased to introduce Wind Strength Large Motorized Screens.

These motorized screens are built to withstand strong winds, and properly anchored will not blow out.

These large motorized screens have undergone extensive and rigorous testing to ensure they withstand strong winds.

Wind protection is essential for any home or business. High wind speeds can send debris flying fast. Protecting your windows and other large openings ensures that a home or business will stay secure and avoid potentially expensive repairs.Large windows and openings can significantly contribute to increasing temperatures. UV screens absorb most of this heat so it’s not transferred into the living space.

Motorized screens are an excellent solution to combat the limitations of traditional screens. Our vast selection of screens can significantly enhance the outdoor area and allow access to outside seating regardless of the weather.

Thanks to our tracking system, motorized retractable screens will keep out rain and insects by tightly sealing the opening. While screens still allow guests to see outside, the view outside is not compromised.

Motorized retractable screens can withstand winds up to 60MPH! So rain or shine, the outdoor seating will remain available to guests. Ease of use is arguably the most significant benefit of motorized screens. By the end of the day, when the screens are put away the task is efficient and fast.

The convenience will also come in handy for any sudden changes in the weather. If the screens are up, and it starts raining, gets really windy, or sunny, one person can quickly, and simply deploy the screens

There is a wall switch or a handheld remote available as well. Depending on motor selection there is a single channel, five, sixteen, and ninety channel option available. The standard colour options available are white, brown, beige, and ivory. There are custom colour options available for an increased price.

The sleek housing tucks discreetly to the side of your door frame so it goes unnoticed when not in use.

Bravo’s quality materials and components will last for years without service issues. Bravo has a guide design that will ensure the smoothest-riding screen in the industry. Expand the outdoor space, and lengthen its seasonal use.

You can contact us online or call 1-800-446-1626 to speak with an experienced member of our team about motorized screens for your home or business.

Bravo Screens have put over two decades of thought into motorized retractable screen doors. Bravo can also custom build the motorized screens to you specifications as well.

Bravo offers high-quality materials and components and a limited lifetime warranty. Screen doors save money on utility bills during the hotter months of the year by reducing air conditioning use.

Bravo Screens is committed to quality. Bravo uses the best materials to provide the customers with the best products, and Bravo is always innovating to stay up to date with the industry