Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al-Alimi in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Secretary Blinken and President al-Alimi discussed the importance of extending the UN-led truce to ease the suffering of Yemenis and of pursuing meaningful action by the Houthis to improve access to Taiz. The Secretary welcomed the Republic of Yemen Government’s bold leadership on the truce, which has had a tangible impact on the lives of Yemenis across the country. Secretary Blinken highlighted the opportunity for the truce to result in a nationwide, permanent ceasefire and the launch of an inclusive, comprehensive political process under UN auspices. He noted that only a political agreement between the Yemeni parties, which also meets Yemenis’ calls for justice and accountability, can bring true peace and durable prosperity to the country. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its initiatives to improve services and daily life for Yemenis.