North Macedonia’s Decision to Advance its EU Accession Negotiations

The United States welcomes the decision by the parliament of North Macedonia to take the next steps on North Macedonia’s EU accession path. We recognize the difficult tradeoffs considered in this compromise, which acknowledges and respects North Macedonia’s cultural identity and the Macedonian language. This decision comes at a critical moment for North Macedonia, the Western Balkans, and Europe. A European Union that includes all of the Western Balkans, including Albania and North Macedonia, will be stronger and more prosperous. Now is the time to build momentum and work on next steps.

