Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 22A3000657
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/15/2022 at approximately 1505 hours
STREET: I-89 south; Mile Marker 49
TOWN: Berlin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gage Buchanan
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: S60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Transported to UVM Medical Center (Burlington)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/15/2022 at approximately 1505 hours Vermont State Police, along with EMS from multiple surrounding towns responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on I-89 south near mile marker 49 in Berlin. The crash involved a single vehicle, and it was reported that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.
Investigation indicated vehicle one braked heavily before losing control and entering the median. Vehicle one traveled a short distance through the median before the vehicle rolled. Two passengers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Buchanan was initially transported to Central Vermont Medical Center and later transported to the UVM Medical Center for more serious injuries. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash.
The left lane of I-89 south bound was closed for an extended period of time while crews worked to clear the scene. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Auto Clinic.
