Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3000657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/15/2022 at approximately 1505 hours

STREET: I-89 south; Mile Marker 49

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gage Buchanan

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: S60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Transported to UVM Medical Center (Burlington)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/15/2022 at approximately 1505 hours Vermont State Police, along with EMS from multiple surrounding towns responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on I-89 south near mile marker 49 in Berlin. The crash involved a single vehicle, and it was reported that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

Investigation indicated vehicle one braked heavily before losing control and entering the median. Vehicle one traveled a short distance through the median before the vehicle rolled. Two passengers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Buchanan was initially transported to Central Vermont Medical Center and later transported to the UVM Medical Center for more serious injuries. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash.

The left lane of I-89 south bound was closed for an extended period of time while crews worked to clear the scene. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Auto Clinic.

