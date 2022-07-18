360 USA® Introduces Reflective Safety Harness with ANSI Compliance
Reflective Safety Harness Provides Cool, Comfortable, One-Size-Fits-All Alternative to Traditional High-Visibility Vests
Our best-selling reflective running harnesses keep people safe when running and biking. We took what made our consumer harness so popular and created a work-ready ANSI compliant version”GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 USA, a Southern California-based supplier of high-visibility garments for work and play, today announces its new Reflective Safety Harness that is ANSI/ISEA 2020 Type 0 Class 1 compliant. This fully adjustable harness builds upon 360 USA’s success with selling reflective running harnesses and takes it to a whole new level. Offering the same excellent reflectivity and daytime/nighttime visibility as the company’s work vests, these new harnesses are designed to preserve worker comfort, not cover workers’ uniforms, and keep pockets and tools uncovered and easily accessible.
— Andrew Scherz, Director Sales & Marketing
As an alternative to the common full-body safety vest, this lightweight reflective safety harness is cool, comfortable, and offers all-day wearability without fatigue. Typical reflective safety vests often fit poorly, restrict movement and trap body heat. In contrast, the new 360 USA ANSI/ISEA 2020 Type O Class 1 high-visibility, reflective harness features fully adjustable waist and shoulder straps that provide a custom fit for workers of all shapes and sizes, while only requiring a fraction of the material. This harness also exposes the wearer’s clothes for a more natural, uniform appearance without getting in the way. Safety is, of course, the main concern, and these harnesses have been tested and approved by TexTest to ensure they meet the ANSI specification to keep the wearer safe and seen.
Product features and specs:
- Approved ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 Type O Class 1 Compliance
- Day and night visibility
- View and access your regular street clothes
- Genuine 3M™ material
- Cloth backing for cool comfort
- Stain-resistant and fully washable
- SM to XXL. Adjustable waist 35” to 54” & shoulder 34” to 53”
- Weight 9 oz.
Andrew Scherz
360 USA
+1 714-717-0702
sales@360usaproducts.com
