Red Wine Market to Grow by 5.4 % CAGR to $278.5 Billion by 2028

Red Wine Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Red Wine Market by Type (Cabernet Sauvignon Wine, Merlot Wine, Syrah/Shiraz Wine, and Others), Pricing (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.” According to the report, the global red wine industry was estimated at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

In view of CXO, mass produced red wines are highly prevalent in developed countries of the Asia-Pacific region such as India however, the premium red wine segment has seen a surge in demand from the past half decade. In addition, urbanization, rising disposable income, and growth in middle class population has positively impact the premium red wine market. With growing number of pubs, bars, and breweries serving alcoholic beverages, premium red wine are driving the market expansion in both developed and developing economies. CXO further added, with increased awareness and consciousness, consumers now a days are scrutinizing food as well as beverages labels these days, with wines being no exception. Clean label, organic, natural, no additives, GMO free alcohol including red wine have been successfully launched in the market. For instance, Santa Julia Organic have launched organic red wine in malbec and cabernet catergory. With more players entering into organic market the market for organic red wine likely to gain high traction with new flavours and offerings to lure consumers. Counterfeiting and adulteration of red wines negatively impacts the market expansion. High extent of counterfeiting can be witnessed in developing countries such as India and China. The counterfeiting were as high as 50% for foreign liquors in some provinces of China. Counterfeiting negatively impacts the brand image and overall market growth thus act as a major challenge for engagged stakeholders.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increasing on-premise consumption and rapid premiumization drive the growth of the global red wine market. On the other hand, counterfeited wines and presence of alternative markets hamper the growth to some extent. However, growing preference for organic & biodynamic wine is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13769

COVID-19 scenario-

The closure of hotels and restaurants across the globe had a negative impact on the on-trade segment of the global red wine market, thereby affecting the red wine industry significantly, especially during the initial phase.

However, as the global situation is getting better, manufacturers have started reshaping their sales channels as well as product innovation, and the market is expected to revive soon.

The cabernet sauvignon segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on product type, the Cabernet Sauvignon segment accounted for around one-third of the global red wine market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. Cabernet sauvignon is known for being relished better with food than without food. Its suitable experience with food has enriched its demand in the food sector. The merlot segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. This is because merlot wine is famous for having a plummy taste and notes of chocolate. It is also considered to be smooth and easy to drink which attracts the consumer to crave for it even more.

The mass segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on pricing, the mass segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global red wine market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2028. The local or domestic player need not have to pay taxation on import or export of alcoholic beverages. This is because the production is done within the domestic territory of the country. It targets the mass pricing segment of the customer in alcoholic beverages. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The premium segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumption of red wines blended with different other flavored wines has become quite popular among the millennial and young-adults. And, this is generally made by using wines of premium brands to add a perfect taste and texture in the drink. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2019, holding around half of the global red wine market. Growing demand for premium and high-quality red wine boosts the market growth in this province. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, the alcoholic beverages market is driven by growth factors such as modernization, adult population, disposable income and premium products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13769

Key players in the industry-

Brown-Forman

Campari Group

Castel Winery Plc.

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Viña Concha y Toro

Rémy Cointreau

The Carlyle Group

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Caviro sca



Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.