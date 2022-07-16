DOH, AG investigators execute search warrant at suspected unlicensed care home

Posted on Jul 15, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) and the Department of the Attorney General executed a search warrant at a suspected unlicensed adult residential care home in Pearl City.

“We will continue aggressive enforcement to ensure that all Hawaiʻi residents receive safe, dignified care,” said Keith Ridley, OHCA chief. “We thank our law enforcement partners for taking steps to protect individuals in care homes.”

After receiving reports that owners were operating an unlicensed care home, OHCA inspectors attempted to inspect the residence, but were denied entry. OHCA subsequently obtained a search warrant.

An adult residential care home and expanded adult residential care home are defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family that operates it and requires at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living, personal care services, protection, and health care services, but does not need the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility. Individuals who operate unlicensed care homes are subject to administrative penalties.

