Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call With French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre 

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre. They discussed our ongoing joint efforts to provide support for Ukraine and hold Russia accountable in the face of its unprovoked and unjustified war. The two spoke of the important work to alleviate challenges to global food security resulting from the Kremlin’s actions. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Delattre also discussed the latest developments in Albania’s and North Macedonia’s path to EU membership. They agreed on the urgent need for Iran to drop demands that go beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and implement a mutual return to full implementation of the deal. Additionally, they discussed continuing assistance to Haiti, including France’s recent generous announcement of food support to the country and the importance of renewing the mandate of the UN political mission in Haiti.