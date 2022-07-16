Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,829 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call With French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre 

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre.  They discussed our ongoing joint efforts to provide support for Ukraine and hold Russia accountable in the face of its unprovoked and unjustified war.  The two spoke of the important work to alleviate challenges to global food security resulting from the Kremlin’s actions.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Delattre also discussed the latest developments in Albania’s and North Macedonia’s path to EU membership.  They agreed on the urgent need for Iran to drop demands that go beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and implement a mutual return to full implementation of the deal.  Additionally, they discussed continuing assistance to Haiti, including France’s recent generous announcement of food support to the country and the importance of renewing the mandate of the UN political mission in Haiti.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call With French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.