Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Mozambique and Namibia

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Mozambique and Namibia from July 18-24.  During her trip, she will advance U.S.-African partnerships on food security and support for refugees and internally displaced persons, promoting respect for human rights, strengthening democratic governance, and fighting trafficking of persons and wildlife.

Under Secretary Zeya will begin her trip in Maputo, Mozambique on July 18 where she will meet with government officials and members of civil society to discuss opportunities to advance stabilization of violence-affected areas, leveraging new opportunities under the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.  She will highlight important work the United States is doing with African and international partners to counter terrorism and trafficking in persons, build capacity of judicial and law enforcement partners, assist internally displaced persons and people afflicted by violence in northern Mozambique, as well as promote food security, democratic principles, anti-corruption efforts, respect for human rights, and religious freedom.

Under Secretary Zeya will then travel to Windhoek, Namibia on July 21, where she will meet with government officials to advance shared global priorities on climate change, transnational crime, and energy, and to discuss joint efforts to strengthen democracy, promote the human rights of all individuals, fight human trafficking, assist refugees, and promote regional security.  During her visit, she will also meet with members of civil society as well as Namibia’s young political and social leaders to hear their vision for Namibia’s future and the United States partnership.  She will then visit a refugee camp and Waterberg Plateau Park to see first-hand U.S.-Namibia cooperation to support vulnerable populations and to protect endangered wildlife from illegal trafficking.

