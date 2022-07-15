Changes announced to health-care leadership

CANADA, July 15 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Premier Blaine Higgs has announced changes to cabinet and the senior ranks of New Brunswick’s health-care system.

“We know – and New Brunswickers know – that our health-care system is in crisis,” said Higgs. “I am committed to ensuring New Brunswickers have a health-care system they can count on when they need it.

“We need to have the right people in place to overcome the situation we are in, to build a better and more stable health-care environment for our province.”

Effective today, Bruce Fitch is minister of health.

Dorothy Shephard is now minister of social development. She will also serve as the minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation.

Higgs also announced that Dr. John Dornan, president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, will be replaced by Margaret Melanson, who currently serves as vice-president of clinical services and interim vice-president of quality and patient-centred care.

In addition, changes are being made to the boards of directors of the regional health authorities, with trustees being appointed to replace current board members.

Suzanne Johnston has been appointed trustee of Horizon Health Network while Gérald Richard is trustee of Vitalité Health Network.

